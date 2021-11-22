Despite barrage of 3-pointers, Penn State men's basketball feels it can still 'do better'

Penn State picked up the win Monday, but it also picked up another element to its game that had been lacking all season — 3-point shooting.

In the past, the Nittany Lions have suffered from high-powered 3-point shooting teams, such as their blowout loss to UMass where the Minuteman drained 13 triples.

However, the blue and white was the team doing the 3-point shooting Monday, tying a Penn State record of 15 three pointers made in a single game.

Going into the locker room after the clock hit zero, the players had no idea that they tied history at the Bryce Jordan Center Monday night.

“It's a great feeling,” senior guard Sam Sessoms said. “It was just pretty fun just to be a part of anything in basketball history.”

A major reason for Penn State’s 3-point success was Sessoms, who was 6-7 from 3-point range, his best all season.

At one point, he connected on four 3-pointers in a row, putting Penn State up before the end of the first half.

The second-year Binghamton transfer’s performance left his first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry impressed enough that he thought back to a friend.

“My guy Matt Painter, I spend a lot of time with him,” Shrewsberry said. “I talk to him all the time and everything else, but when you see things that you don’t normally see, I looked down at the box score and I see Sam is six from seven from 3 and coach Painter would say, ‘that is like seeing Big Foot at the mall right there.’”

Painter, the Purdue head coach, has seen his team connect on a host of 3-pointers early on, lifting the Boilermakers to the No. 3-ranking in the nation.

In the first three weeks the Nittany Lions made 15 3-pointers posting a 30% 3-point percentage, but in the takedown of Big Red, the blue and white were splashing shots left and right, firing at a clip of 44.1% from behind the arc.

Shrewsberry thinks his team was able to make all those 3-pointers because of the defense Cornell was showing Penn State.

“I’m gonna go off what the defense tells me what to do and how they played,” Shrewsberry said. “How they swarm to the ball and how they over-help. It was going to be a game where we were going to get a bunch of 3’s, and we did a good job of finding each other, and those kinds of kick out opportunities.”

Shrewsberry thought one of the big 3-point plays was when senior guard Myles Dread had the ball in the corner shot faked, then drove to the hoop and kicked it out for junior forward Seth Lundy.

“We watched film either today or yesterday about their defense, they really go for shot fakes,” Shrewberry said. “For him to pay attention to what we're talking about, to know the scouting offensively and defensively, coming out of that, but knowing what's going to be available when you make plays, that's encouraging. We got a bunch of guys that are doing that right now.”

While Sessoms was connecting all night from beyond, he was not the only Nittany Lion to be hot from 3-point range.

Penn State had six different players contribute to the 15 3-pointers it had on the night.

Lundy had the second most on the team with five and sophomore guard Dallion Johnson came off the bench and hustled all over the court to connect from behind the arc.

For the guys other than Sessoms, Shrewsberry said his goal was to get them open looks from range.

“We were trying to get them set up in the right position to take open shots and that's what they did.” Shrewsberry said. “That’s what Myles is going to do, that’s what James is going, all those guys. John had one in the first half I wanted him to shoot.”

Harrar did not connect from range as he did most of his damage from in the paint, but Monday night Penn State mostly rained on the 3’s.

While it was a historic night for Shrewsberry’s squad, the Nittany Lions just tied the record — they are still looking to beat it.

“We are happy with it,” Shrewberry said. “I hope we break it here soon. We are going to keep working on our game and we’ll keep getting better.”

Shrewsberry is ‘happy’ to tie a record in his fourth game as the captain of the ship, but senior guard Jalen Pickett does not think the team has hit its ceiling quite yet.

“I feel like we could do better than that.” Pickett said. “We had a really bad night, so we should keep working. I think we could beat that.”

