Despite 23 points, Seth Lundy’s effort, decision making led Penn State men’s basketball to victory

Penn State wasn’t the greatest offensive threat last season, finishing outside the country’s top-130 teams in scoring. Nonetheless, the team had scorers, at least more than it does this season.

Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington were two guys the Nittany Lions could rely on to put up double digits on a relatively consistent basis.

With both having transferred, though, a new primary scorer has emerged for the blue and white — Seth Lundy, who scored a game-high 23 points in Penn State’s 75-59 rout over Youngstown State, its first win under head coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Postgame, Lundy offered some insight into how his confidence has developed from last year to now.

“It’s so important to have a coach that believes in you,” Lundy said. “Let’s say you miss three shots in a row, you shoot the next one, it doesn’t matter.”

Aside from trust from his coaching staff, Lundy gave a lot of credit to his teammates for his impressive performance Wednesday night.

“My teammates believing in me and finding me when I’m open,” Lundy said. “Shoutout to them for that, because I’m not bringing the ball up, he is.”

The man bringing the ball up, Sam Sessoms, had his own career night, scoring 17 points and breaking his Penn State single-game career high in assists with eight.

Lundy said Sessoms’ presence on and off the court helped him keep his confidence high.

“Sam talked to me the whole game,” Lundy said. “He kept saying ‘you’re so good of a scorer that the defense is going to key in on you, and you just have to make that extra pass.’”

Making the extra pass at times is just what Lundy did.

With four 20-plus point performances a season ago, it’s no secret Lundy has the ability to light up the floor offensively.

One of the only questions with his game lies in the fact that he only had four 20-plus point performances — half of which he scored over 30 points.

The question still remains, though, if Lundy can score efficiently?

Shrewsberry said he believes he can, it’s just a matter of finding a balance in two areas.

“We want him to be aggressive,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s at his best when he’s looking to score, but he’s also making the right decisions.”

With 60% shooting on the night, both from the field and from deep, while only turning the ball over twice, Lundy made the extra pass when he needed to.

Contrary to previous games, it didn’t look like he forced a single shot he attempted.

“We watched a lot of film… making the right decisions, not trying to force passes, making simple passes,” Shrewsberry said. “And I thought [Lundy] did that when they cut off his drives or when they took away his 3.”

While just one game into a whole new season, it’s quite clear Lundy is quickly becoming the heart and soul of Penn State’s offense moving forward.

“The more we can play through him when he's making good decisions like that, it really helps,” Shrewsberry said. “People can’t double as much if he’s making the right play.”

A 23-point performance, a high shooting percentage and six boards, one would think there isn’t much more that can be asked of Lundy.

According to Shrewsberry, though, the junior forward isn’t even close to reaching his full potential.

“He'll continue to get better,” Shrewsberry said. “He had 23 points and six rebounds and I'm saying he's going to get better.”

Out of the many things Lundy did well on Wednesday, there are two areas Shrewsberry said he believes are most important to getting the most out of his starting forward.

“Maybe he doesn’t have 23 next game and he has an even better game,” Shrewsberry said. “It’s not always his scoring, it’s his decision making, it’s his effort. He really brought it tonight on those ends.”

