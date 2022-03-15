The calendar has turned to March, and that means college basketball has hit its peak and madness is set to ensue.

For the 11th-straight year, Penn State has been left out of the “Big Dance,” but there are some players who used to don the blue and white that will participate in this year’s tournament.

Some came from the big wave of players to hit the transfer portal before the Micah Shrewsberry era began, and another came a little earlier on.

Penn State’s shot at the title is nonexistent, but a few Penn State alumni have a shot at helping their teams become the best in men’s college basketball.

Here are the former Penn State players to keep an eye on in March Madness.

Jamari Wheeler, Ohio State

One of Penn State’s rivals, Ohio State has found itself back in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth-straight year, not including when the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus, coming in as the No. 7 seed in the south division.

In the 2021-22 season, the Buckeyes gained a new point guard when former Nittany Lion Jamari Wheeler decided to transfer to Columbus, Ohio, in mid-April.

Before his departure, Wheeler was Penn State’s play-caller and a leader in many defensive stat categories.

He played the role of point guard to a “T,” distributing the ball to the rest of the team through his efficient passing, enough to lead Penn State in assists in his final season, averaging 3.5 per game.

In his four seasons in the blue and white, Wheeler averaged 3.3 points per game, but in his final season, he ramped it up to 6.8 points per game.

During his time in Happy Valley, the Live Oak, Florida, native excelled on the defensive end, leading Penn State in steals in his final season, averaging 1.8 per game.

Now at Ohio State, the veteran guard plays a similar role, being more of a ball distributor than a scorer.

However, since transferring, his points per game have gone up, giving him a career-highs with 7.4 points per game and 39.8% from behind the arc.

In the first round of the tournament, Wheeler and the Buckeyes are set to face Sister Jean and No. 10-seeded Loyola Chicago, who recently won the Missouri Valley Tournament Championship.

Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

Penn State’s most recent transfer, guard Izaiah Brockington has had himself one of the best seasons of his career on his new team in Iowa State.

Brockington and the Cyclones will enter the tournament as the No. 11 seed in the Midwest division.

In his first season with Iowa State, Brockington was named to the All-Big 12 first-team and took home Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Brockington led Iowa State’s offense averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game, slotting him as the No. 4 scorer in the Big 12.

Scoring efficiently is nothing new for Brockington, as in the last year of his four-year career at Penn State he averaged 12.6 points per game, just behind now-Florida guard Myreon Jones.

Brockington didn’t just help the Cyclones put points on the board, he also nabbed a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game, even at just 6-foot-4.

Now, Brockington will look to change things around in the NCAA Tournament, as Iowa State looks to end its three-game losing streak.

The lower-seeded Cyclones square off with No. 6 LSU in the first round, with the Tigers finishing the season with a second-round SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas.

Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga

Former Penn State guard Rasir Bolton and Gonzaga come into March Madness as the betting favorites to cut down the nets on April 4.

Bolton transferred from Penn State to Iowa State after his 2018-19 freshman season, where he averaged 11.6 points per game in the blue and white.

For two seasons, Bolton represented the Cyclones in the Big 12, leading Iowa State in scoring in both seasons averaging 14.7 points per game in his sophomore campaign, and 15.5 his junior year.

Unfortunately for Bolton and now-Indiana Pacer Tyrese Haliburton, the two were not able to generate any conference wins at 5-13 in the Big 12 and 12-20 on the campaign in Bolton’s first season in Des Moines, Iowa.

After Haliburton was drafted, Bolton took the whole load and the Cyclones did even worse, unable to scrape a single conference win the next year.

Two seasons at Iowa State must have been enough for Bolton, who entered the transfer portal for a second time, landing out west with the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament runner-ups, Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are back at the top of the NCAA Tournament this year, coming in as the No. 1 seed of the west division.

The West Coast Conference champions are set to play the No. 16-seeded Georgia State Panthers, who won the Sunbelt Conference championship a week ago.

A No. 16-seed has only beaten a No. 1 seed once in the history of the tournament, so Bolton and Gonzaga are looking to be in good shape in the first round.

