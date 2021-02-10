Halfway through Penn State’s season, its games had started to become routine.

One of Myreon Jones, Izaiah Brockington or Seth Lundy would score 15-20 points, while another would score 10-15 to go with Sam Sessoms’ 10 points off the bench.

The remaining points would be distributed evenly among the rest of the team with some occasional big games from the rest of the offensive supporting cast.

As of late, that is no longer the case. The Nittany Lions have not been able to rely on their stars in its past handful of games and have seen sporadic play from their go-to options on the offensive end of the floor.

Double-digit scoring outputs from players such as John Harrar or Jamari Wheeler do not necessarily harm the team, but they also indicate that Penn State’s usual offensive threats are filling up the stat sheets with missed shots or are passing up opportunities.

Over the team’s last three games, it has seen outputs such as Sessoms’ six points against Wisconsin, Jones’ two-point performance against Maryland, and Brockington’s four-point game against Michigan State.

Lundy has struggled more blatantly than others in Penn State’s recent games. The sophomore has struggled at times this season, but no stretch has been worse than his last three outings, as Lundy has scored six, two and zero points in those games, respectively.

“I am a little concerned now having three games in a row where we haven't gotten to 60,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “It's not from a lack of trying, Izaiah Brockington normally doesn’t go 1-for-8, Seth Lundy doesn't normally go 0-for-4.”

While Penn State’s offensive stars certainly have the ability to find their marks again, their lackluster performances have become increasingly common as the blue and white enters the most important part of its schedule.

Not only has Penn State seen its offensive stars struggle at time over recent games, the team has also had stretches of poor play that have put it in holes over its last three outings.

Against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions were down just two at the half, but a slow start to the second half saw the team down double-digits in just four minutes.

Again against Maryland, Penn State was competitive for the majority of the first half, but a three-minute stretch in the game saw the Terrapins break open their one-point advantage to a nine-point one.

Tuesday’s matchup with Michigan State saw a similar storyline. The blue and white got off to a slow start in the first half and were down double-digits for the majority of the opening 20 minutes.

The common theme across all these games has been that, in order to even have a chance to pull off a win, the Nittany Lions first had to dig themselves out of a hole that they put themselves in with inconsistent play.

“It’s frustrating, it's on the road. We’re not playing with the same pop to start games that we are at home,” Ferry said. “ We gotta figure it out, if I knew the answer to it we’d already be doing it. It’s a tough league to win in on the road.”

Penn State’s deficits in recent games have largely been tied to shooting struggles. In the first half against Maryland and Michigan State, the Nittany Lions shot 34% and 32% from the field, respectively.

Against Wisconsin, the team shot 34% in the second half. In all three instances, Penn State was below 24% shooting from beyond the arc.

Sitting just outside the projected tournament field at the moment, every game will be even more important than the next going forward.

The Nittany Lions are now entering a stretch in their schedule that features games against No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Iowa, No. 24 Purdue and a potential game against No. 3 Michigan if it can be rescheduled.

Against quality opponents, Penn State can’t afford to fall behind like it has in recent games. Its ability to avoid doing so could be the deciding factor in whether or not the school makes its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011.