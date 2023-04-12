Penn State has struck once again in the transfer portal, bringing in another former VCU guard.

Ex-Ram Nick Kern announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, becoming the program’s second transfer addition of the offseason.

Thank you for every part of this journey!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GWwAAQvecW — Nick Kern (@TheBigTickettt) April 13, 2023

Kern averaged 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this past season, starting for the second of the half season.

He joins Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Ace Baldwin Jr. as the second former VCU player to transfer to Penn State since Mike Rhoades was hired as head coach.

