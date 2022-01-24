Penn State’s built a reputation for guarding the best players in the Big Ten tough while also working together as a team on defense this season.

That exceptional defensive effort could be taking away from the Nittany Lions’ offensive performance, though.

Following Saturday’s 68-51 loss at Iowa, where his team held the Big Ten’s leading scorer, Keegan Murray, 7.8 points under his season average, coach Micah Shrewsberry said he thinks that may be the case.

More often than not, Penn State plays patiently on offense and doesn’t take its first shot until the shot clock ticks under 10 seconds.

Jalen Pickett and Seth Lundy continue to knock down shots toward the end of possessions, which carries the blue and white’s offense, but Shrewsberry said he wants to see his team score more fast-break points.

“We’re not attacking enough in transition when we have the opportunity,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re getting a lot of stops. Our defense is playing well, but we’re not running. We need sprinters.”

Penn State didn’t score a single point in transition in its last two games and has only racked up four transition points in its last four games.

While their defense limited their last three opponents to a combined 10 fast-break points, the Nittany Lions haven’t turned defensive stops into points on the other end of the court.

Shrewsberry acknowledged how his team showed flashes of producing in transition, especially against Indiana, who Penn State defeated by three points earlier in the season.

With the Hoosiers coming to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, the first-year coach said the contest presents an opportunity for his team to revitalize its fast-break attack in front of a home crowd.

“We got some transition corner threes because we were sprinting in transition,” Shrewsberry said. “We haven’t done that in the last few games. That’s an area where I think we need to improve.”

Shrewsberry also pointed to the blue and white’s ability to set quality screens and make the right reads in the paint as reasons for offensive success early in the season. He said Penn State needs to recall these skills in order to round out its play on offense.

“We’re allowing too many people to go under screens now,” Shrewsberry said. “We’ve got to get back to screening the right way to get into the paint. We were a really good team scoring in the paint early in the season — getting to the rim and scoring more, which draws help. Now we’re kicking out and we’re getting threes.”

The Nittany Lions play strong defense against arguably some of the best players in the country, but it’s hard for Shrewsberry to say they have an offensive threat capable of jumpstarting a fast-paced offense like he wants.

Shrewsberry is still learning what every player on his team brings to the court, but until he builds recruiting classes of his own for the future: He’s got to work with the roster he has.

“Part of coaching is adjusting to what your team does well and that changes,” Shrewsberry said. “I think that’s where our struggles are — we don’t do enough of what we do best.”

Even with a full-team effort on defense to shut down leading players, though, the Nittany Lions lack a top offensive threat that’s reliable every game.

Referencing the 2022 NBA Draft during his media availability, Shrewsberry said he could picture the first three picks being players from the Big Ten — he went on to list eight conference players that are first-round draft material.

Penn State might not possess a player that’ll hear his name called during the draft, but Shrewsberry said the team must stick together in order to click on offense.

“When you have good individual players, sometimes they can bail you out,” Shrewsberry said. “I love our team, but if we were getting drafted, where’s our first guy getting picked? We’re not top shop in terms of talent, so we need to do what we can to stay in it.”

