Penn State’s leading scorer for most of the season has been junior forward Seth Lundy, but in the past couple of games “Lockdown Lundy” has been the one locked down.

Lundy has had his highs and lows all season, ranging from dropping 23 points to just three points in a given game.

However, the Paulsboro, New Jersey, native has had a dry spell over the past two games where he posted six points against Maryland and three points in the home win against Minnesota.

Lundy’s success — or lack thereof — has been attributed to a couple of things this season: his health and his matchups.

After knocking off No. 19 Michigan State, Penn State welcomed Minnesota to the Bryce Jordan Center for the pair’s second matchup in five days. However, Lundy played an entire 40 minutes against the Spartans.

In the homestand against the Gophers, coach Micah Shrewsberry said health was an issue for the upperclassman.

With the Nittany Lions in the drivers’ seat against Minnesota ever since Jalen Pickett’s jumper two minutes into the game, Shrewsberry took the chance to let his leading scorer and top defender get some rest.

“Like the Minnesota game, [Lundy] was a little banged up,” Shrewsberry said. “He didn’t play as much. I took him out. I took him out a lot in those stretches. I just didn’t want him to be out, get tight and have to come back in. I am putting him in harm's way if I do that”

The two-game win streak on back-to-back home matchups was short-lived, though, as Shrewsberry’s squad headed to Maryland.

Unlike the Nittany Lions’ rematch with the Golden Gophers, the blue and white did not cruise to a win over the Terrapins.

Lundy recorded his eighth game of the season with single-digit points, as he shot the ball just four times, connecting twice from behind the 3-point line.

The Maryland defense had a new strategy to defend Lundy, something Shrewsberry had not seen yet this season.

“Maryland played us a little bit differently than people have been playing throughout the season,” Shrewsberry said. “They showed us something different where we weren't able to adjust or adapt to really be able to get him more shots.”

Maryland’s different style of defending caught Shrewsberry off guard, and luckily for the first-year head coach, Maryland isn’t in the slate of four games left in the regular season. The only potential rematch with the Terrapins would have to come in postseason play.

“Hats off to Maryland for playing a different way,” Shrewsberry said. “I don’t know if we will play Maryland again, but I hope not.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s basketball falters on the road against Maryland Coming off two straight wins, Penn State hit the road for the first time in nine days to tak…

In the upcoming games, Penn State has two teams it has seen before in Northwestern and Rutgers, but it also has new faces this season No. 15 Illinois and Nebraska.

Lundy’s best game of the season was in Penn State’s only true road win at Northwestern, where he racked up 23 points on the night.

The showdown with Northwestern was one of Lundy’s highest games in terms of shot volume, firing off 13 shots in the contest.

This week, Shrewsberry went back to the drawing board to figure out how to get Lundy more touches, even when a team like Maryland defends him tight, so he can produce the numbers he did in the middle of the season.

“I have… here in the last couple of days about different ways to, if somebody does that again, what can I do to get him more touches, get him more shots, more opportunities,” Shrewsberry said.

Against the Terrapins, Lundy was not the only Penn State scorer to be hindered offensively.

Sophomore guard Dallion Johnson was only able to attempt three shots, and the Nittany Lions’ sharpshooter as of late, senior guard Myles Dread, only attempted four shots.

Shrewsberry thought Maryland’s defense did a solid job holding all of its defenders at bay in the loss.

“They did a good job,” Shrewsberry said. “Like Dallion didn’t get many shots, Myles didn’t get many shots just because of how they defended us.”

Over the season, there have only been two instances where Penn State has lost when Lundy scored more than 15 points, which was in the Nittany Lions’ first meetings against Michigan State and Minnesota.

When Lundy scores over 15 points, the blue and white is 5-2.

Lundy’s success translates right into Penn State racking up wins, and if the Nittany Lions want a lengthy postseason, Shrewsberry will have to make adjustments to get his playmaker the rock more often, unlike the past two games.

“Seth only got four shots,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s partly because of their defense and partly us being [not] able to go to some different things to help him. I have to help him a little bit better... Definitely in the Maryland game they did a good job at [defending].”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE