Coach Micah Shrewsberry finds positives on defense in Penn State men’s basketball’s loss to LSU

There are a couple different ways you can look at Penn State’s 68-63 loss to LSU.

On one hand, the game was an offensive struggle from the Nittany Lions, who seemed like they couldn't get anything off consistently until about the final three minutes of play.

On the other hand, Penn State played stellar defense against a highly respected LSU team that had won its first five games before Friday night and averaged 85.4 points per game in those contests.

For a defensive-minded coach like Micah Shrewsberry, there’s a lot to be happy with his team’s performance.

“If you look at the scores that [LSU has] had, if you look at what they do, we turned this into a Big Ten game,” Shrewsberry said. “If we defend like this, you give yourself a chance every single night. These are going to be the wars like this in the Big Ten.”

To Shrewsberry, the difference of the defensive end comes down to pure effort.

“What we did tonight effort wise, we did against Cornell effort wise, that gives you a chance in the Big Ten,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s all we’re asking for, and we want a chance to compete.”

On Friday, compete is all the Nittany Lions did.

Led offensively by Jalen Pickett’s 14 points — his second straight double-digit performance — Penn State held LSU close through all four quarters and then some, despite an abnormally insufficient 18% shooting from second-leading scorer Seth Lundy.

“[Pickett’s] getting more and more confident,” Shrewsberry said. “But I think there’s still a couple things ‘Pick’ can clean up when he’s near the basket.”

Shrewsberry said Pickett needs to do a better job around the rim and taking advantage of opportunities down low.

“He’s trying to get too deep sometimes, getting all the way to the rim instead of taking what the defense gives him,” Shrewsberry said. “But you're gonna continue to see him get better and better the more comfortable he gets. I think he's getting comfortable right now.”

Another player who has looked more and more comfortable as the season’s progressed is Sam Sessoms, who pulled off a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double in 43 minutes of play Friday night.

“I think [Pickett] and Sam are starting to play well with each other,” Shrewsberry said. “It’s going to take time when you’ve never played with somebody else… so games like this are going to help them play together and play off of eachother.”

By the game’s finish, it was quite obvious what held Penn State back from capitalizing on a victory, despite stellar defense — turnovers.

The Nittany Lions turned the ball over a season-high 16 times in Friday’s loss, which translated to 21 points on the other end.

It seemed at times Penn State wasn’t prepared at all for LSU’s unique package of pressures.

“Them pressuring [us], going from different presses… they did a good job with that,” Shrewsberry said. “It makes it hard to get organized. But as we continue to play teams like this, I think we’ll continue to grow.”

