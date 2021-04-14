One of Penn State's most important players in the last few years will be hanging around the NBA for at least a little while longer.
Lamar Stevens, a two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree with Penn State, has signed a multiyear deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced Wednesday.
OFFICIAL: #Cavs sign F @LamarStevens11 to a multi-year contract.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 14, 2021
Stevens signed a two-way deal with the Cavaliers as an undrafted free agent and has played in 37 games this season, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting just over 45% from the field.
