The spacious confines of Lucas Oil Stadium and Banker Life Fieldhouse will be housing more than just basketball teams next week.

The Big Ten announced Thursday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend both the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The end-of-the-year tournaments will be held at the homes of the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers, respectively.

For the men’s tournament that runs March 10-14, Marion County Health Department has allowed a limited capacity of 8,000 fans. Meanwhile on the women’s side, the health department will permit 2,500 fans.

Mobile tickets will be the only form of entry for both tournaments.

