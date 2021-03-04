The spacious confines of Lucas Oil Stadium and Banker Life Fieldhouse will be housing more than just basketball teams next week.

The Big Ten announced Thursday that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend both the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament and 2021 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament.

A limited number of 2021 #B1GMBBall Tournament tickets will go on sale through each school’s ticket office.MORE INFO: https://t.co/wluAGPGNcD pic.twitter.com/5zPXzCltRf — Big Ten Men's Hoops (@B1GMBBall) March 4, 2021

The end-of-the-year tournaments will be held at the homes of the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers, respectively.

For the men’s tournament that runs March 10-14, Marion County Health Department has allowed a limited capacity of 8,000 fans. Meanwhile on the women’s side, the health department will permit 2,500 fans.

Mobile tickets will be the only form of entry for both tournaments.

