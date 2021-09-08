Penn State Men's Basketball vs Ohio State, Dread (2)

Penn State released its Big Ten schedule on Wednesday, announcing 10 home games and 10 away games.

The conference opener will be a home game against Ohio State on Dec. 5. The last game will be against Rutgers on March 6.

The Nittany Lions will play their first game of the season on Nov. 10 at home against Youngstown State.

Other notable matchups include early-season tilts with Michigan State and Indiana, as well as a late-season contest against Illinois in Champaign.

Last year, the blue and white had a losing season both in the Big Ten and overall, going 7-12 in the conference and 11-14 for the whole season.

Micah Shrewsberry will ride a revamped roster in hopes to lead the Nittany Lions to a more fruitful campaign in 2021.

