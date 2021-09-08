Penn State released its Big Ten schedule on Wednesday, announcing 10 home games and 10 away games.

The conference opener will be a home game against Ohio State on Dec. 5. The last game will be against Rutgers on March 6.

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞Who are you predicting will win the #B1GMBBall trophy?🗞️ https://t.co/qP2pvcJm0z pic.twitter.com/0KiVzeBRAP — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) September 8, 2021

The Nittany Lions will play their first game of the season on Nov. 10 at home against Youngstown State.

Other notable matchups include early-season tilts with Michigan State and Indiana, as well as a late-season contest against Illinois in Champaign.

Last year, the blue and white had a losing season both in the Big Ten and overall, going 7-12 in the conference and 11-14 for the whole season.

Micah Shrewsberry will ride a revamped roster in hopes to lead the Nittany Lions to a more fruitful campaign in 2021.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE