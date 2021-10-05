As a six-year assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, Penn State head coach Micah Shrewberry is no stranger to coaching under the spotlight.

With 26 games set to air on national television this season, Shrewberry will get a chance to showcase his potential poise in primetime early and often in his first season leading the Nittany Lions.

Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 1, ESPN networks, CBS Sports and NBC Sports are all set to air blue and white basketball games over the 2021-2022 season.

Penn State’s season opener is set to tip at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 on Big Ten Network.

Just two weeks later, the Nittany Lions will play their first primetime contest of the season, coming against LSU at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26. The matchup, a part of the Emerald Coast Classic, is set to air on CBS Sports.

