Basketball season is getting closer, and Penn State announced when and where you can catch all its games.

The Nittany Lions announced most of their tipoff times and all of their broadcasting information for the 2022-23 season Thursday.

One step closer ⏱️📺Tip times & TV designations for a majority of the 2022-23 season → https://t.co/EYNG2pHy8E#WeAre pic.twitter.com/CSjG7f6TGc — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) September 22, 2022

The blue and white starts its campaign on Nov. 7 against Winthrop at 7 p.m. on BTN+.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry takes on his former team Butler on FS1 on Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. Heading back to Philadelphia, Shrewsberry's squad takes on Purdue in the Palestra on the Big Ten Network on Jan. 8.

Penn State is on ESPN for the Charleston Classic, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and when it hosts Illinois on Feb. 14. Then, the Nittany Lions are on FS1 against Butler and when it heads to Columbus, Ohio, to take on Ohio State on Feb. 23.

The rest of the team's games are either on the Big Ten Network or BTN+.

