Every day on the walk from his car to his office inside of the Bryce Jordan Center, Micah Shrewsberry sees the same picture, the same four former Nittany Lions who give the second-year head coach a constant reminder — a reminder that his program has longed for an NCAA Tournament appearance.

On that walk, Shrewsberry sees Talor Battle, Jeff Brooks, David Jackson and Andrew Jones, a core four who all share one thing in common: They were members of the last Penn State tournament team in 2011.

Sitting on a wall inside the BJC, this voiceless, motionless group of Nittany Lions sitting at a podium for a presser ahead of the 2011 NCAA Tournament are an everyday reminder that Shrewsberry wanted his players and this current group to have the same experience those four did.

Announced as the 14th head coach in Penn State history on March 15, 2021, Shrewsberry has orchestrated one of the nation’s most improbable turnarounds, turning a historically dominant football school into a community passionate about basketball, an unheard-of construct in State College.

Just two years after taking the reins, a veteran unit with a young and motivated head coach has rewritten the history books time and time again, etching itself into Penn State immortality one win at a time by simply believing in each other and the process.

On the walls of the Nittany Lions’ locker room in the historic United Center in Chicago — the same building that Bulls legend Michael Jordan called home — the blue and white called upon the TV show “Ted Lasso” for inspiration, using one simple word that would take a bubble team to a true tournament threat with national championship aspirations.

“Believe,” written in big blue letters on a vibrant gold background, quickly became the embodiment of three wins in three days, as the team took down the Big Ten’s best in the process and reached the conference finals for the first time since 2011, an all too familiar year for the program.

“I say it all the time that nobody believes in those guys like I do,” Shrewsberry said. “They believe in each other the same way. I think that's the biggest thing is they're trusting each other. We're starting to do our jobs, so the trust has been building for a long time.”

With Penn State back on the national stage and back in the Big Dance for the first time in over a decade, a fictitious soccer coach played by Jason Sudeikis transforming the culture and fanbase of a fake soccer team, AFC Richmond, is much like Shrewsberry who has made Nittany nation believe in the program again.

Much like the team in the show, the Nittany Lions play with a unique sense of togetherness, a special brand of basketball that’s built upon the pillars of veteran leadership from fifth-years Jalen Pickett, Camren Wynter, Myles Dread and Andrew Funk, whose play on the court transcends just made baskets and long-range 3-pointers.

With senior forward Seth Lundy as an emotional leader on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor, Penn State has captured the hearts of a community longing for basketball success because of its ability to never give up, play together and believe, concepts that have bolted the Nittany Lions to a 10-seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

“These guys don't let anything rattle them, being down against Maryland, being down against Purdue; until the horn goes off, we still got a chance,” Shrewsberry said. “They really believe that, so there's never a lead that’s safe.”

Leading a mixed bag of experienced transfers, highly touted freshman and under-recruited castaways, Shrewsberry has been the catalyst for success while learning how to build that belief at every single stop, which includes a long list of teams like Purdue, Butler and the Boston Celtics.

While Shrewsberry has developed prominent NBA All-Stars like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward and made them believe in their own abilities, he has built a culture of belief all over the country, even when he had to wash clothes and drive the team around at NAIA school, IU South Bend.

Despite making the tournament a number of times with Purdue and coaching alongside Brad Stevens in back-to-back national championship games, Shrewsberry will coach in his first NCAA Tournament game as a head coach, unfamiliar territory that he and his team are prepared for.

“You take it for granted sometimes when you're at a program and you go every single year,” Shrewsberry said. “You just expect it, and then you forget about how hard it is to get there. That's what we've done, that's what we've accomplished, and like I said, we're not gonna take our foot off the gas. We gotta keep playing, but we got to enjoy this, and I'm gonna enjoy it.”

Shrewsberry has pushed his squad to compete with Buzz Williams’ Aggies, who are one of the SEC’s most physically imposing teams, and despite their ability to score the ball at an elite level, belief remains Penn State’s mantra and mentality.

While both teams closed their postseason campaigns with losses in their conference championship games, Shrewsberry recognized how the Big Ten gauntlet prepared his resilient and never-say-die group for the best teams in the country.

“We believe in each other, we believe in our abilities, and we believe we can win every single game that we play.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE