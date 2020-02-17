For the past three games Penn State has been without its main ball handler, best outside shooter and second-leading scorer in Myreon Jones, yet the offense has maintained its ability to generate points, especially from the outside.

Against Purdue, it was freshman Seth Lundy who stepped up and added a career-high 18 points on 6-9 shooting from beyond the arc which helped make up the offense that Jones would usually provide.

In the Nittany Lions’ win against Northwestern, Jamari Wheeler put up 11 points on 3-4 shooting from three.

Neither Lundy nor Wheeler average over five points per game, yet they each elevated their games to generate key offense for Penn State.

One common theme within the offense since Jones has been out is that Lamar Stevens has garnered even more attention from the opposing defense.

Here, Stevens drives to the free throw line and the defense collapses.

Lundy starts out in the corner, and when Stevens drives to the middle Wheeler recognizes the chance to down screen for his forward.

Both Wheeler and Lundy’s defenders are focused on helping on Stevens, and the screen action leaves both of them lost as the freshman gets an open look and knocks it down.

In this clip, Myles Dread has a mismatch on the outside with 7 foot 3 inch Matt Haamrs guarding him.

Dread recognizes this, beats his man off the dribble which forces Lundy’s defender to dig down and help, leaving the Philadelphia native open once again for a clean catch and shoot look — Lundy has excelled as a catch and shoot option for the Nittany Lions in his first year.

Another player who has seen a bit of an increased role with Jones out is Curtis Jones Jr., who is running the point on this possession. Jones Jr. excels in the pick and roll, and he shows just why on this play.

Watkins slips the screen before he even sets it, leaving Haarms in no man’s land and forcing Izaiah Brockington’s defender in the corner to cover down on the Penn State big man.

Jones Jr. sees this and makes a skip pass to the corner, forcing the Boilermakers into a tough rotation that leaves Lundy wide open for yet another catch and shoot three after the extra pass.

It was clear from the start that the Wildcats didn’t respect Wheeler’s ability to shoot from the outside, and it’s tough to blame them.

The Nittany Lions’ point guard has only attempted 25 threes on the year, and has never been known as a threat to shoot the ball.

But of those 25, Wheeler has now made 12 — nearly 50 percent. And over the past five games, Wheeler is 7-of-11 from deep.

In this clip, the junior guard is left wide open in transition while Lundy and Dread garner all of the attention on the opposite side.

Early on in the second half, Northwestern had to focus on defending Stevens, and that meant helping off who it believed to be the worst shooter on the floor, Wheeler.

Wheeler’s defender completely leaves him to get the ball out of Stevens’ hands and a quick fake pass by Wheeler gives him all the time in the world to knock down the 3-pointer at the top of the arc.

The Florida native also found some success going to the rim in this game.

John Harrar sets a screen for Wheeler, who rejects it and penetrates the middle of the floor.

With the Wildcat defenders reluctant to help off of Stevens or Dread on the weak side, Wheeler has an open lane to the basket and gets the layup to fall.