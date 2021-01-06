Penn State will once again postpone its upcoming matchups.

The Nittany Lions are officially pausing all activities in their men’s basketball program after positive coronavirus tests among the team’s Tier 1 personnel.

Penn State men’s basketball has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Due to the pause, the Nittany Lions’ home games against Michigan (Jan. 9) and Rutgers (Jan. 12) have been postponed. https://t.co/x9vHy0jo4x — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 6, 2021

According to the NCAA COVID-19 guidelines, Tier 1 personnel consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The Nittany Lions will now postpone their upcoming two games against Michigan on Jan. 9 and Rutgers on Jan. 12 following up the other two matchups already pushed back.

Penn State and the Big Ten will look to soon reschedule these games but no outcome has been determined on how the original schedule will be affected.

