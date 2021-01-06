Coach Ferry Talks to Assistants
Buy Now

Coach Jim Ferry talks to the assistants during a timeout at Penn State men’s basketball game against Virginia Military Institute at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. The Nittany Lions wins the game 86-65.

 Josie Chen

Penn State will once again postpone its upcoming matchups.

The Nittany Lions are officially pausing all activities in their men’s basketball program after positive coronavirus tests among the team’s Tier 1 personnel.

According to the NCAA COVID-19 guidelines, Tier 1 personnel consists of student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

The Nittany Lions will now postpone their upcoming two games against Michigan on Jan. 9 and Rutgers on Jan. 12 following up the other two matchups already pushed back.

Penn State and the Big Ten will look to soon reschedule these games but no outcome has been determined on how the original schedule will be affected.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags