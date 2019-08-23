Penn State will host nine Big Ten Conference games at the Bryce Jordan Center this season, highlighted by a home game at the famed Palestra in Philadelphia.

The Nittany Lions will host a game at The Palestra to start off 2020 on Saturday, Jan. 4 against Iowa.

Opened in 1927, the Palestra is often referred to as the "Cathedral of College Basketball" and currently plays host to the University of Pennsylvania Quakers and has housed more college basketball games than any venue in the sport's history.

The roughly 8,700 seat venue last hosted the Nittany Lions on Jan. 17, 2017 when Penn State downed Michigan State 72-63 thanks to 18 points and six rebounds from Lamar Stevens.

"The entire schedule has been released and we look forward to building off the momentum from the end of last season," coach Pat Chambers told GoPSUSports.com. "Our schedule presents tremendous opportunities to grow and improve."

Season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase tickets for the Palestra matchup, with details to be announced later.

Conference play will start on Saturday, Dec. 7 for the Lions as they travel to Columbus to take on rivals Ohio State.

That's followed by a return home to face Maryland on Tuesday, Dec. 10 before playing three more nonconference games to end the year, including a matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Following hosting Iowa at The Palestra, Penn State will play a road game against Rutgers on Jan. 7. Wisconsin will take on the Nittany Lions at the BJC on Saturday, Jan. 11, before the Nittany Lions go back on the road to play against Minnesota on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Closing out the first month of 2020, Penn State will play Ohio State at home on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a road matchup against Michigan on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and a home stand against the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

A two-game road trip awaits in February, first against Nebraska on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 4. A quick home pitstop against Minnesota will be on Saturday, Feb. 8 and then the Lions head on the road against, playing Purdue on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Northwestern will pay a visit to the BJC on Saturday, Feb. 15, followed by another home game against Illinois on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Penn State will then travel to Indiana and play the Hoosiers on Feb. 23.

To round out the month, Penn State will return home to play against Rutgers on Wednesday, Feb. 26 and then venture to Iowa to take on the Hawkeyes yet again, this time on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The final two regular season games will be a home matchup against Michigan State on Tuesday, March 3 and a road finale against Northwestern on Saturday, March 7.

The Big Ten Conference Tournament will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana from March 11-15.