With six games remaining in the regular season, No. 13 Penn State may end the day in first place in the Big Ten.

The heavily-favored Nittany Lions had little trouble sweeping aside struggling Northwestern to win their eighth consecutive game, 77-61. The Wildcats continued their month-long skid to drop their ninth game in a row.

Penn State’s win means that if Michigan State beats No. 9 Maryland in East Lansing tonight, the Nittany Lions will head into next week in first place in the Big Ten.

Here are three quick takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ win in front of another close-to-sellout crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Nits dig the long ball

The Nittany Lions didn’t see a 3-point shot they didn’t like early on on Saturday.

Twelve of Penn State’s first 18 shots came from beyond the arc, and the Nittany Lions finished the game shooting 11-of-31 from deep. That’s a high number even for Pat Chambers’ team, and it comes during the third straight game Myreon Jones — who has been the team’s most consistent 3-point shooter this season — has missed due to illness.

Lamar Stevens hit a pair, and Myles Dread hit three — including one late in the shot clock to quell a brief Northwestern run— but Jamari Wheeler showed again that he’s greatly improved his stroke during this season. He came into the game shooting 42.9 percent from deep, and ended the game 3-of-4 from beyond.

Though Penn State wasn’t especially efficient on Saturday, the high volume 3s did open some driving lanes and gave Mike Watkins a bit of space down low.

Turning defense into offense

Pat Chambers often says that when Penn State is playing its best basketball, its using staunch defense to create easy offensive opportunities.

Although the Nittany Lions didn’t play the prettiest game on Saturday, they did succeed at turning defense into offense. Penn State forced 11 turnovers which ended in 19 Nittany Lion points. Wheeler led the way on that end as his usual pestering self, logging a steal and a block.

The Nittany Lions also handily won the rebound battle, an area which Chambers has stressed in recent weeks. Watkins and Stevens led the way, finishing with eight and seven boards, respectively.

Stevens inches toward scoring record

Heading into Saturday, the senior forward needed 134 points to break Talor Battle’s Penn State scoring record of 2,080. That equated to 19 points per game over the remaining seven regular season games, not taking into account at least two post season games the Nittany Lions are set to play.

Stevens, while he didn’t consistently dazzle, surpassed the needed average on Saturday with 23 points. He hit a couple of tough step-backs from the baseline and added a marquee Stevens and-1 in the second half.

With his output on Saturday, Stevens now needs 111 points to surpass Battle’s record.

Up next

The Nittany Lions will stay home for a crucial matchup with No. 23 Illinois on Tuesday night.