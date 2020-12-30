Penn State traveled to Bloomington on Wednesday night in search of its first conference win on the season.

But the Nittany Lions were not able to get the job done as they were defeated by Indiana 87-85 in overtime at Assembly Hall.

While Penn State kept the game competitive in the first half thanks to a 2-3 zone implemented by interim head coach Jim Ferry, it was not enough to stop the interior presence of the Hoosiers.

Ferry’s group falls to 3-4 on the season and 0-3 in the Big Ten.

IU’s interior dominance

Once again, Penn State struggled to defend the interior against Indiana.

The Hoosiers did most of their damage inside, scoring 50 points in the painted area as opposed to the Nittany Lions’ 28.

While Ferry’s group has struggled to defend opposing bigs with no true rim protector, the last two games have shown that interior defense is a glaring issue.

Star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana was able to take advantage on Wednesday as he finished with 21 points and six boards.

Penn State also made just over 50% of its layups, shooting 13-for-24 on them, while the Hoosiers shot 18-for-24 on layups and continued their dominance inside.

Durham’s big night

Indiana’s Al Durham had the breakout game he was looking for in the win against Penn State.

After struggling a bit to start the season, Durham was able to have an efficient Wednesday evening as he finished with 18 points and 4 assists in the win.

He gave the perimeter defense of Penn State issues all night long, scoring on all three levels including 4-of-6 from deep.

While opposing big men have had their way against the Nittany Lions so far in Big Ten play, they’ve also given up some impressive performance’s to guards which now includes the 6-foot-4 Durham.

Brockington and Jones lead the way on offense

Despite the loss, the offensive performances from Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones were critical to keeping Penn State in the game.

Brockington kept up his scoring tear as of late as he finished with 15 points on 6/14 shooting while continuing to show off his development on the perimeter.

But while Brockington did most of his damage in the second half, it was Myreon Jones’ 14 first half points that allowed the Nittany Lions to keep the game as close as it was.

The scoring from the two guards has replaced the quietness offensively from Jamari Wheeler and Seth Lundy as both players continue to try and get going in conference play.