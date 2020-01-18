With a little over two minutes remaining, Lamar Stevens used a quick in-and-out dribble to get past Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell at half court, made a beeline for the rim and rose up for a vicious dunk, letting out more than a few games worth of frustration in the process.

Stevens was the best player on the floor Saturday afternoon in the Bryce Jordan Center, and it wasn’t particularly close. The senior scored a game-high 24 points on just 12 shots and knocked down all eight of his free throw attempts. He also made a handful of key plays on the defensive end, finishing with a pair of blocks.

Penn State needed that kind of performance from Stevens to snap its three-game losing streak, and Stevens himself needed an effort like that to boost his confidence.

Before Saturday’s game, Stevens was averaging under 15 points per game in the Nittany Lions’ first six Big Ten games. In a season in which every team in the conference can win on any given night, Penn State was in need of a more from the guy who finished second in the Big Ten in scoring last season, averaging just under 20 points per game.

Pat Chambers doesn’t like to use the term “must-win game,” especially before the midway point of the conference schedule, but Saturday’s game against the Buckeyes was one that it felt like Penn State desperately needed. Ohio State was also in a funk and came with the same 2-4 conference record.

Big Ten road teams have won just six games so far this season, but Ohio State blew the doors off Penn State just a month ago in Columbus, scoring over 100 points in a 32-point win. The Nittany Lions were also just a week removed from a lackluster performance that saw them lose at home to an average Wisconsin team.

Any outcome was possible and the Nittany Lions needed one of those special games from Stevens.

It was evident early on in the game that Penn State was going to get another one of those classic performances.

After Stevens drilled his second 3-pointer of the game to put his team up by 14 points a little past the midway point of the opening half, he screamed into the air with an emotion we haven’t seen from him in quite some time.

Stevens knew exactly how important this game was and he played with an intensity worthy of it.

But, maybe what’s most impressive about Stevens’ stat line is that he did all of it in just 21 minutes –– because once again, he found himself in foul trouble.

Stevens played just 13 minutes in the first half and had to watch his teammates play the final five minutes of the half without him. Once he finally got back out there for the start of the second, it took just 39 seconds for him to pick up his third foul, forcing him back to the bench for nearly a six minute spell.

A couple of the fouls called against him were his own doing, but it’s become almost a certainty that each game he’s going to have one or two questionable calls go against him.

Especially for a senior that has been one of the Big Ten’s best players for three seasons, that can be frustrating. And Stevens certainly has failed to keep his cool at times this season, but that was the opposite of the case on Saturday afternoon.

For those 19 minutes he couldn’t be on the floor, Stevens was his teammates’ biggest cheerleader. He was having as much fun as he’s had in a while, and that in and of itself is a positive.

The Nittany Lions, and Stevens, are back on track.