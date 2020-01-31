Riding the high of three straight wins, No, 24 Penn State will start a two-game road trip this weekend as the team travels to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.

A struggling Nebraska team presents an opportunity for the Nittany Lions to pick up a win on the road, something that has not been easy in the Big Ten this season.

The Cornhuskers come in having lost three straight games heading into this one, which includes a blowout loss to Indiana, who Penn State handled at home earlier this week.

Pat Chambers’ team will be heavily favored, but the Nittany Lions will have to ensure that their fundamentals are at their best on Saturday night in order to avoid any kind of upset at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

This starts with defense and hustle plays, as those are aspects that Penn State will have control of, even if the offense isn’t running as smooth as it can.

"We're supposed to defend and rebound, we're supposed to communicate,” Chambers said. That's Penn State basketball."

Winning battles and communicating in the win against the Hoosiers became crucial as the team’s determination on the defensive side of the floor ended up winning them their third straight game against conference opponents.

The Nittany Lions have also won due to some impressive bench scoring throughout all of conference play, as the likes of Izaiah Brockington and now Curtis Jones Jr., are stepping up and helping the team’s scoring efforts.

Whether it is when they are winning or playing from behind, the Penn State reserves try to bring energy to the lineup whenever their number is called upon.

“I just try to bring a spark in anytime I come in, whether we are doing well or not,” Jones Jr. said.

Overall, Chambers has to be tremendously impressed with his team’s depth.

And if the struggling Myles Dread, along with Mike Watkins can continue to try and break out of their slumps, than the Penn State rotation could be amongst the top three most dangerous in the Big Ten.

Plus, it will become a huge factor when it comes time for a run in March as many team’s rotations will naturally shrink as it gets later in the season.

A loss this Saturday would be just what the rest of the Big Ten wants as the Nittany Lions continue to climb the conference standings and focus on obtaining a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

The game on Saturday will be at 7 p.m. and will be on the Big Ten Network.