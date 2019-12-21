Men's Basketball vs. Wake Forest, Stevens (11) Layup
Forward, Lamar Stevens (11) attempts a layup during the game against Wake Forest University at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Demon Deacons 76-54.

 James Leavy

For the third time this season, Lamar Stevens has been featured in SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.

Coming in at No. 9 on Saturday's countdown was Stevens' windmill dunk in the second half of No. 23 Penn State's rout of Central Connecticut State on Friday.

The dunk accounted for two of Stevens' season-low 10 points in Penn State's 29-point victory. 

Matt Lingerman is a junior studying Broadcast Journalism with minors in Psychology and International Studies. He covers Penn State football and men's basketball and is currently the Assistant Sports Editor at The Daily Collegian.