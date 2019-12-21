For the third time this season, Lamar Stevens has been featured in SportsCenter's Top 10 plays.

Coming in at No. 9 on Saturday's countdown was Stevens' windmill dunk in the second half of No. 23 Penn State's rout of Central Connecticut State on Friday.

For the 3rd time this season, Lamar lands on Sports Center’s Top 10😤The windmill is simply en fuego🔥#SCTop10 ➡️@LamarStevens11 #ClimbWithUs | CLIMB ON pic.twitter.com/pKT6lQWTzT — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) December 21, 2019

The dunk accounted for two of Stevens' season-low 10 points in Penn State's 29-point victory.