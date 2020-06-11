As the news came out that the NCAA would be forced to cancel conference tournaments as well March Madness due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lamar Stevens' decorated career as a Nittany Lion came to an abrupt end.

Stevens was a prolific scorer and defender in his Penn State career and was just six points shy of Talor Battle’s all-time scoring record — something that likely would’ve been broken if the team was able to finish the season.

But perhaps even more crucial than the on-court play throughout his time in Happy Valley was the leadership Stevens brought to Penn State.

Stevens was a vocal leader on and off the floor during his four year career becoming the face of the program, something that certainly won’t be easy to replace.

But with the Philadelphia native gone, as well as veteran big man Mike Watkins, the current group of players will have to step up for Pat Chambers as they will look to finish what they started last season.

This will start with replacing the scoring of Stevens who was fourth in the Big Ten last year, averaging just over 17 points per game.

While Stevens was the top-scorer on the team in 2019-20, his value was even more important than the numbers showed, as he was always seen as a guy the team could give the ball to when nothing else was working.

He had the ability to use his body to create contact as well as finish inside, which ended up bailing out Penn State’s offense whenever it became stagnant.

But this year, a new dominant scorer will need to emerge, and that is likely going to be junior guard Myreon Jones.

Jones got off to a great start last season, averaging just over 14 points per game while shooting over 41% from beyond the arc.

He also showcased his potential as a combo guard with his ability to distribute and handle the ball while running the Nittany Lion offense.

But unfortunately for Penn State, Jones missed just about the entire month of February with an undisclosed illness.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native was on his way to becoming an All-Big Ten selection before missing these games.

Now, he will have to pick up his play even more if the Nittany Lions look to remain competitive in what is always a deep Big Ten and clinch that elusive spot in the NCAA Tournament under Chambers.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

While Jones will pick up the slack on the offensive end, members of the front court will have to step-up defensively.

Seth Lundy, who has a build similar to Stevens, will likely become the next defensive wing stopper that Stevens was.

With a 6-foot-6, 211 pound frame, the sophomore guard may just become the next version Stevens with the emphasis Chambers puts on defensive presence.

He already has a solid offensive game with the ability to shoot from the perimeter but his defense is what will take him to the next level and will carry Penn State during the post-Stevens era.

But perhaps the most important aspect of replacing Stevens will be the leadership and communication ability he had during his time as a Nittany Lion.

While it will never be easy to try and replicate a presence like Stevens', Penn State has two very capable leaders on the team who have proven to be popular among the coaches and players.

Both John Harrar and Jamari Wheeler will assume leadership positions as they did last season, but now will have even more responsibility.

Harrar and Wheeler are tireless workers who grind on both sides of the floor and could be considered coaches on the court.

The pair have been with the program long enough that they understand the way Chambers likes to play with a high tempo and defensive mindset.

They are capable of grooming the younger crop of Nittany Lions, just as Stevens did with them during his time at Penn State.