Penn State couldn’t ask for a more favorable opportunity to extend its record-breaking winning streak.

When Northwestern travels to State College to take on the No. 13 Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday at noon, it’ll do so on the heels of a eight-game losing streak which has stretched over a month. The Wildcats last won a game on Jan. 11 when they beat Nebraska for their sole Big Ten win to date.

Pat Chambers’ squad, on the other hand, is riding its hottest streak in recent Penn State memory, having won seven consecutive Big Ten games — an all-time program best.

“We’re defending and rebounding better without fouling,” Chambers said. “We’re not putting the opponent on the free throw line. We had been fouling too much and giving up too many offensive rebounds which lead to fouls. Now that we’ve reduced that, you’re seeing a better version of Penn State basketball.”

Three of the last four wins have come on the road, where Penn State had had its struggles prior to the successful stretch. The Nittany Lions have, however, fared well at the BJC over the course of the last two seasons, winning 16 of their last 17 games in State College dating back to February 2019.

Penn State has won three of its last four matchups with Northwestern, but while the Wildcats have had their struggles this year, Chambers believes their Feb. 9 loss at Rutgers — a game during which Northwestern led by as many as 18 before falling in overtime — serves as an example of the best version of Northwestern.

“When they’re playing at their best, they’re making 3s, they’re playing downhill, they’re rebounding the ball, they’re getting stops, they’re pushing it,” Chambers said. “Very difficult to defend, a lot like Purdue. Tons of action where we have to stay really disciplined in our stances… Watching the Rutgers game puts the fear in you.”

After an off-day on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions went through workouts and film sessions on Thursday before final preparations were made on Friday.

As of Thursday, Chambers was still unsure of whether or not Myreon Jones would be available after missing the last two games due to illness. In his prior five games, Jones averaged 14.8 points per contest on 48 percent from beyond the arc.

In fact, over the win streak, Jones, Seth Lundy, Lamar Stevens and Myles Dread have all shot over 40 percent on 3-pointers, which Chambers said has created driving lanes and more open looks. Northwestern is fourth-worst in the Big Ten at defending the deep ball, which Penn State will likely work to exploit on Saturday.

With games against tough opponents including Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois still remaining on the schedule, taking care of Northwestern on Saturday could serve as a vital step to securing a top-four finish in the Big Ten standings, and thus a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

“We’re on a mission. We have to continue to get better,” Chambers said. “We’ve put ourselves in reach of our goals. There’s no let-down now, there’s no complacency now. We’re coming to the end and want to finish as strong as we can.”

“You have to show up every single night. If you don’t, you’ll lose. It’s that simple.”