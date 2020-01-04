PHILADELPHIA — It wasn’t hard to read Lamar Stevens’ lips after he laid the ball off the glass to put Penn State up by four over No. 23 Iowa with 41 seconds remaining.

“This is my city, this is my city,” the senior yelled repeatedly as Fran McCaffery called timeout and both teams headed to the benches.

The contested layup gave Penn State its first lead larger than one possession since 14 minutes remained in the game, and Stevens again etched his name in Penn State and, indeed, Philadelphia basketball lore with his late game heroics.

But the opportunity for that emotion-filled win to end his career at the Palestra nearly never arrived for the Philadelphia native, because when Stevens was hit with his fourth personal foul, there were still nearly 12 minutes to be played, and Penn State was already down a bucket.

As Stevens headed to the bench, the game was in danger of getting out of hand for the Nittany Lions just as it had when Stevens fouled out at Ohio State in December.

So after being on the seesaw with Iowa for the better part of the game to that point, Pat Chambers knew he had to spend the next portion of the contest managing the rocky waters of having the best player in the game forced to sit on the bench.

“I just knew if I could get under the eight [minute mark], then I could really start to go on offense-defense a little bit more,” Chambers said. “We managed to put him back right around six or seven [minutes remaining], and we and we saved our timeouts that we ended up needing.”

Stevens re-entered the game with 6 minutes and 39 seconds remaining, to be exact, with his team down 72-66. The Nittany Lions were outscored 11-7 in his absence.

That’s a successful stretch without potentially the best player in the conference, and it was made possible in large part by Izaiah Brockington.

Brockington commanded the floor during that period, and Stevens called him a “zone-breaker” against a Hawkeye defense which at times stymied Penn State in halfcourt sets.

Because Stevens — who in situations where the game is slowed down is always an option due to his ability to score off the dribble and in the post — was off the floor, Brockington took it upon himself to run the offense.

Sometimes that meant playing as the one interior player on offense and scoring from the foul line. Other times, Brockington circumvented the need to play in the halfcourt by running as a one-man fast break.

“For Brock to step up and keep the ship afloat, I thought was big for him, big for his confidence,” Chambers said. “And we needed it, because [Myreon Jones] wasn't at his best either. And usually MJ has been super consistent all year long.”

Brockington, also a Philadelphia native who had played at the Palestra before, scored five of Penn State’s seven points during the five minutes Stevens sat and was his usual pestering self on the other end of the floor.

“It was definitely a little bit of a conscious effort just knowing that two big parts of our offense

were on the bench with foul trouble,” Brockington said. “And Coach has us do that at practice, he has us do game situations where Lamar’s in foul trouble and Mike [Watkins] is in foul trouble, so I did know we were capable of playing without them.”

But it wasn’t only that stretch that Brockington shined on Saturday. In fact, his career-high 23 points led all Nittany Lions, and at 9-of-15 from the field, he was efficient doing it.

While Brockington will be looked at as a player who shouldered the load while his team’s best player was off the floor, there’s a case to be made that he can carry that weight even when Stevens is in the game. Chambers acknowledged after the game that he expected Brockington to be an “X-factor,” and he certainly was.

In other words, Penn State has come to a point where it will rely on Brockington to play at a high level at all times, regardless of who is in foul trouble or struggling to get the lid off the hoop.

Saturday’s win was heavy with symbolism and meaning for plenty of reasons.

For one, Penn State earned its first win over a ranked opponent as a ranked opponent since 1996 and has a Big Ten record over .500 for the first time in well over a year.

Plus, Stevens ended his career at the Palestra, both as a high school and collegiate player, without ever having lost at the Cathedral of Basketball. For someone who has discussed the importance of establishing a basketball connection between Philadelphia and Penn State, ending his career at the most storied venue in the city with such an emotional win is poetic.

And then there’s Brockington, whose journey to Saturday was a bit less straight-forward.

He had never won at the Palestra, losing there twice in his time as a player for Archbishop Ryan High School, and had to sit out his true sophomore season after transferring to Penn State from St. Bonaventure. His role for Penn State was undefined.

That’s not the case anymore.