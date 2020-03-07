After falling to Michigan State on Tuesday, Penn State has a chance to complete the season sweep of Northwestern on Saturday.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 7.5-point favorites against the Wildcats.

Oddsshark states that Penn State is 15-13-2 against the spread this season, while the Wildcats are 11-17-1 against the spread.

Penn State’s average moneyline is undefined at the moment, but the Nittany Lions are expected to be a significant favorite on the road.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 140.5. So far the consensus amongst those placing a wager skews toward taking the over.

Prediction: Penn State 74, Northwestern 62

There's no question that Penn State has been struggling in recent weeks, especially in the second half of games.

However, the Nittany Lions are definetely in a different class when it comes to a struggling team like Northwestern.

Even though he has been struggling lately, I expect Lamar Stevens to play his final regular season game with a sense or urgency and his team to follow suit.

It should be fairly academic on Saturday, and Penn State will head into the Big Ten Tournament as a No. 5 seed.