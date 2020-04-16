After coming off one of its best seasons in program history, Penn State is looking to prove that it is a program which will be in the national conversation on a consistent basis for the foreseeable future.

This should be a feasible task for the Nittany Lions as even though they have some stars leaving, much of their roster will be returning next season.

Additionally, Penn State has added a recruiting class which should help the depth of Pat Chambers’ group, a critical component of the team during the Nittany Lions’ run last season.

DJ Gordon

DJ Gordon, who played his high school ball at First Love Christian Academy, is a high-motor guy who can defend at an elite level and has the capability to use his 6-foot-6 frame to get his way on the offensive end as well.

Gordon’s skill set fits the mold of the program as his athleticism and defensive ability will allow him to play the game with speed, something which the Nittany Lions continue to do with the overall quickness of the roster.

Penn State fans can expect Gordon to get some significant minutes off the bench this season as he integrates himself into a roster that will primarily be led by an experienced starting group of upperclassmen.

His clear defensive instincts paired with the speed immediately draws the comparison of Josh Reeves, a player that personified what Chambers looks for in his program with his toughness and grit.

But unlike Reeves, Gordon’s perimeter jumper is much more developed coming into his first season in Happy Valley, which means he should be ready to see game minutes from the start of the year.

Gordon’s versatility could be advantageous for Penn State as Chambers will have the ability to use the No. 6 recruit in Pennsylvania in both small and big lineups next season.

Dallion Johnson

Johnson is coming off a tremendous high school career in the state of Massachusetts, where he earned plenty of all-state accolades and even took home the state’s Gatorade Men’s Player of the Year Award.

While Johnson is an important get for the program, fans can expect his role to be smaller than that of some of the other recruits next season.

This is simply due to the logjam that the Nittany Lions have in their backcourt, as all of their players who saw meaningful minutes will be returning with the exception of Curtis Jones Jr.

Therefore, the Penn State coaching staff can use his freshman year to develop the talented, raw guard whether it be redshirting Johnson or limiting his minutes to start the season.

But the leading scorer in Phillips Academy history will take on a Myreon Jones type of role once he sees consistent time down the road as his ability to score anywhere on the floor is very similar to what Jones currently brings to the team.

Valdir Manuel

Valdir Manuel hails from northern New Jersey and has had an interesting road to Happy Valley, after originally committing to St. John’s at the end of 2018.

But after finishing his career at St. Patrick’s High School, Manuel decided to gain another year of development by going to JUCO instead of St. John’s, which took him to Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

As he continued to progress as a powerful 6-foot-10 big man, Pat Chambers scooped him up in November of 2019 which would end up being an important grab for the Nittany Lions.

Manuel will be thrusted into the Penn State rotation this season, mainly due to the loss of long-time inside presence and rim protector Mike Watkins.

And while John Harrar will likely be starting at the five when the season comes around, Manuel will receive valuable minutes off the bench as the frontcourt depth is much less than that of the backcourt.

Expect Manuel to make some strides as the season progresses just as John Harrar did in his first season, thanks to the efforts of big man coach Kevin Freeman with developing the young center.

Caleb Dorsey

Penn State was able to acquire another wing presence this off-season as well with the signing of 6-foot-7 small forward Caleb Dorsey.

Dorsey, a Hill School grad, is an athletic playmaker with a high motor who will be able to contribute a number of things to the program.

His length gives him a high ceiling on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor which should allow him to fit in nicely with Chambers’ system.

While his shot may need some developing, his ability to be a versatile offensive player with his distributing skills should come in handy as ball movement was one of the issues for Penn State last season.

So with that in mind, Dorsey should be able to form into a solid role player for the Nittany Lions whether that be this season or beyond.

Sam Sessoms

Penn State was able to get itself a big transfer this offseason as former American East conference leading scorer Sam Sessoms announced he would be making the move to State College.

Sessoms comes from Binghamton where he was a pure scorer, averaging just under 20 points per game last season and picking up all-conference accolades in the process.

While it is unsure if he will play this season due to NCAA transfer rules, this adds some much needed scoring to the Nittany Lions as leading scorer Lamar Stevens departs as the second leading scorer in program history.

But whenever it is time for the 6-foot guard from Philadelphia to suit up, he will be able to provide that spark that the Penn State offense desperately needed at times last season.

Sessoms even had a forty point game for the Bearcats against Boston University last season which shows his true potential as an elite level scoring threat.