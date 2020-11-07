Slowly but surely, fans of Penn State basketball are starting to find out a little more about who the Nittany Lions will play this upcoming season.

On top of the previously announced Virginia Tech game, Penn State will now host VCU, as reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Sources: Penn State and VCU will begin a home-and-home series this season in State College. Return game at VCU during the 21-22 season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 7, 2020

This game will be the first of a home-and-home series between the two schools, with the latter part of the series being played in the 2021-22 season at VCU.

The Rams are a member of the A-10 Conference and most recently made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 where they lost in the first round to UCF.

