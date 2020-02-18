Penn State dropped its first game in over a month on Tuesday.

Illinois upset the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions by a score of 62-56 on a night where Penn State struggled on the offensive end.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Dosunmu shines in return

The sophomore guard had missed the last game for the Illini and was a gametime decision prior to tip-off after suffering a leg injury against Michigan State.

Dosumnu got the start and looked as good as he has all season, putting up 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He led all scorers in the game.

The Illini’s leading scorer dominated the offensive end for his team, getting to the line at a high rate initiating the offense most every time down the floor.

Dosumnu would finish 5-of-8 from the foul line in his return to action.

Foul trouble stymies the Nittany Lions

Penn State’s leading scorer, Lamar Stevens, didn’t see much of the floor in the first half after picking up two early fouls.

This allowed the Illini to take a lead into halftime and forced the Nittany Lions to play catch-up for most of the game.

Stevens would largely stay out of foul trouble in the second half and remained on the floor, but John Harrar picked up his third in the opening minutes of the second half and Watkins ended the first half with a technical.

Jamari Wheeler also picked up three fouls in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Stevens never got into his usual rhythm and would finish with just 13 points on a rough 3-of-11 shooting.

The senior got the majority of his points from the foul line, where he shot 7-of-8.

Outside shooting struggles

Neither team shot the ball particularly well from the perimeter as Penn State finished 4-of-17 from deep while Illinois shot 3-of-10.

Myreon Jones’ absence hurt the Nittany Lions in that regard and also from a playmaking perspective.

Penn State’s half court offense struggled to generate open looks, and the Illini slowed the game down as to limit transition opportunity.

It was a rough night for Myles Dread, who shot just 1-of-8 from three point range and finished with only three points.

The Nittany Lions’ shooting heated up a bit in the final minutes when Brockington got a corner three to fall to cut the lead to four, but it proved to be too little too late as Illinois came away with the win.