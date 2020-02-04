Throughout the majority of this season Penn State has been arguably the Big Ten’s best defensive team, and that’s just what the Nittany Lions had to rely on in last week’s games.

Penn State’s perimeter defense dismantled Indiana’s guards, leading to 18 turnovers from the Hoosiers that sparked numerous transition opportunities for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State showed its ability to switch 1-4 and disrupt Indiana’s offense with active hands and jumping passing lanes. The Nittany Lions find themselves atop the Big Ten in steals and blocks per game, while Mike Watkins leads the conference in blocks and Jamari Wheeler leads in steals — both Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones rank in the top seven in steals as well.

On this play here Indiana is running its motion offense, setting back-screens and cutting while Penn State attempts to fight through rather than switch.

Jones sees that Dread’s man is looking to cut up to the wing and decides to leave his man in the corner and jump the passing lane, which leads to a foul in transition.

This wouldn’t be the last time that Jones would be able to read the Hoosiers’ offense.

Just a couple of possessions later the sophomore guard capitalizes on Indiana’s lack of awareness once again.

Jones switches onto Curtis Jones Jr.’s initial defender at the start of the possession and trails him all the way to the opposite wing where he is able to jump the pass.

If the Hoosiers were to have set a more effective down-screen and made contact with Jones, he wouldn’t have had the time and momentum to carry himself into the passing lane and get the easy layup at the other end.

This sequence towards the end of the first half showed Penn State’s ability to rotate on the fly and get set defensively in transition.

Initially, Indiana has a three on two break, but Wheeler is able to stop the ball and force a pass to the corner. That gives the rest of the defense time to get back, and as the Hoosiers swing the ball on the perimeter the Nittany Lions close out effectively and force Indiana to reset its offense.

Indiana tries to push the pace and beat Penn State’s defense down the floor in this clip, but once again Wheeler is able to stop the dribble penetration.

Watkins provides help defense in the paint and is able to steal the pass and get some instant transition offense.

The two main defenders in this play for the Nittany Lions are the two players who make it happen at the other end of the floor. Wheeler and Watkins were all over the place and the speed in which they played with at both ends helped Penn State turn defense into offense.

In this clip Penn State is able to disrupt the Indiana pick and roll with sound defensive positioning from all five players.

Jones and Jones Jr. are comfortable switching the hand off at the top of the key and when the screen comes Jones fights over the top while Harrar hedges.

Stevens slides into the help position in the paint and his presence combined with Harrar’s active hands forces a turnover that leads to an uncontested dunk for Harrar at the other end.

Penn State didn’t turn Nebraska over nearly as much as they did Indiana, but transition offense was still a big part of the Nittany Lions huge run in the second half that put the game out of reach.

Here Wheeler slides down into the paint to steal a pass from the Cornhuskers and is able to throw it up for Stevens at the other end.

In the two games from last week, Penn State scored 36 points off turnovers and forced 30 total turnovers.

The Nittany Lions have shown that they can rely on their defense when shots aren’t falling, and even turn defense into offense as one of the toughest team’s to break down in the Big Ten.