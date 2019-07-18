Penn State will face 11 nonconference opponents this coming season, with eight of those games hosted at the Bryce Jordan Center as coach Patrick Chambers will look to rekindle the good run of form the team had late last year.

Chambers will welcome four returning starters back to the team.

The season kicks off with two home matchups on Nov. 5 and 9. Maryland Eastern Shore and Wagner will pay visits to State College to open the season.

The team will then delve into the Gavitt Tipoff games, a matchup between Big Ten and Big East teams. The Nittany Lions will journey to the nation’s capital for a game against Georgetown, led by Patrick Ewing. The game will be on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Penn State will then return home for the first leg of the NIT Season Tip-Off. It will play host in games against Bucknell and Yale, an NCAA Tournament qualifier last season, on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23, respectively.

For the second part of the NIT Season Tip-Off, Penn State will move on to Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A matchup versus Ole Miss is in store on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Two days later, the team will face off against either Oklahoma State or Syracuse to wrap up the tournament.

As part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge, the Nittany Lions will take on Wake Forest at home on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

To wrap up the non-conference schedule, Penn State will play three games over the winter break, all at home. Alabama will make the trip up north on either Dec. 14 or 15, followed by Central Connecticut State on Dec. 20 and finally, Cornell on Dec. 29.