Through two games of what is a season filled with expectations for Penn State, it is imperative that the team knows its limitations and uses its strengths to its advantage.

The perfect example of this is the team’s 3-point shooting.

Even though the Nittany Lions have very capable shooters like sophomores Myles Dread and Myreon Jones, the team needs to take advantage of its size and athleticism more often.

Big Ten standouts Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins have the natural ability to use their size to score on the interior and draw fouls at any point in the game.

And with pass-first guards who look to feed the post, Pat Chambers knows that getting the ball to the inside will be critical to a successful Penn State half court offense.

“I feel that they can be the best frontcourt in the country,” Chambers said. “We have to get them touches.”

So as the Nittany Lions continue to find their identity as the season goes on, it is certain that the success they have on the inside will open up the perimeter game and lead to high percentage looks which it knows it can score on.

That will come from using its length which will outsize many of their opponents this season.

It is also key that Stevens is using all of his 6-foot-8 frame to dominate bigs down low and get easy buckets and free throw opportunities.

Watkins meanwhile, is playing his best basketball in some time, shooting 70 percent after two games by taking advantage of quality looks created by the guards.

“We have to keep feeding those guys,” Chambers said. “That is gonna open everything else on the outside.”

With playing to its strengths, having solid distributing guards like Jamari Wheeler should allow the frontcourt scorers to get comfortable looks at the basket.

And coming off a redshirt season, guard Izaiah Brockington is trying to emulate that in order to get his bigs involved.

“Getting them involved definitely gets us higher percentage shots,” Brockington said. “Then once we get the inside game started it opens up the outside.”

With both Chambers and Brockington preaching that their inside game will open up the outside, this should be the philosophy that the team goes by as the year progresses.

Not that they needed it, but in their two blowout wins this year, the Nittany Lions’ 3-point shooting has been somewhat inconsistent so far, especially right out of the gate.

Penn State is shooting 8-for-30 from beyond the arc in the two first halves it’s played this season in what have been the more competitive halves of the two games.

Much of this is due to the contested looks that they’ve gotten so far.

These contested 3s and shots outside the paint can be a killer for Penn State against some of its Big Ten competition this year.

And if the Nittany Lions plan on being competitive in the conference, then making sure the bigs are involved on every possession will be essential going forward.

This will allow for better looks and an all around smoother half court offensive flow.

‘In certain situations we did a nice job with attacking the paint and getting some really good shots,” Chambers added. “We gotta make sure we play below the free throw line and typically we will get good shots.”