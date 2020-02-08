With just under two and a half minutes to play, Lamar Stevens backed his way into the post, leaned into his defender, spun toward the baseline and released one of his patented turnaround jumpshots.

The ball hit the front of the rim and rolled to the back of the rim, hitting off the backboard before falling through the cylinder.

That bucket gave Stevens 31 points on the afternoon –– a new career-high –– but more importantly, it was the dagger in Penn State’s sixth consecutive win. It was a win that pushes the Nittany Lions to 8-4 in the Big Ten, just one game behind first place, and it came in front over 15,000 people at a sold out Bryce Jordan Center.

Stevens has had big games over the course of his four years in Happy Valley. There have been big home crowds in recent years. But none of those performances by Stevens, none of those 10,000-plus crowds, were as important as Saturday’s.

Because more than anything, Penn State’s performance shows just how far the program has come since Stevens stepped on campus.

This isn’t a Penn State team picking up a nice win in front of the only good crowd it has all year.

This is the new Penn State basketball –– just ask Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.

“When you get buy-in from the community, that team can beat anybody,” Pitino said after Penn State’s 83-77 win. “But you can’t do it in front of an empty arena. It’s so hard. This is a tough place to play. Before, it wasn’t.”

Pitino is exactly right. The BJC isn’t a kind environment when it’s packed and filled with energy like it was on Saturday afternoon. But this is how it needs to be all the time.

Pat Chambers has worked too hard to get this team in this position for this to only last a few months. Pitino knows that, too, and he went to bat for the Nittany Lion program moments after the loss.

“It can’t be the chicken or the egg with any team, with any fanbase,” Pitino said. “Don’t wait for them to be good.”

“This is a really good team. They know they’re in the NCAA Tournament, now. They’re 18-5. They’re playing for a potential Big Ten title. Now that you’re getting a buy-in from the community, there’s another level that every program can get. In this league, that’s what it’s all about.”

But this isn’t just about how far Penn State as a program has come. It’s also about how much Stevens has matured and the type of player he has become.

Before the game started, he was honored for recently becoming the third player in Penn State history to score 2,000 career points. If he stays healthy, he’ll likely leave as the program’s all-time leading scorer and he’ll finish top 10 in rebounds.

Beyond the stats, Stevens has been a culture-driver for the Nittany Lions and has continuously delivered performances worthy of his status as a star in college basketball.

But none was bigger than Saturday’s.

The Nittany Lions needed every one of his 33 points. They needed every big defensive stop he delivered. They needed all of it.

Afterward, his coach said it best.

“It has to be one of those top games of his career.”