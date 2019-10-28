With the season opener just one week away, Pat Chambers has sweetened the deal for Penn State students to purchase season tickets.

Chambers announced via the team's Twitter account on Monday afternoon that for each student ticket sold between Monday and Friday of this week, Chambers will donate $10 to THON.

The tweet also says that students who purchase tickets can have their THON org credited for the donation.

Penn State opens its season against the University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Nov. 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center.