Penn State came into Wednesday evening looking to keep up the momentum it had in the second half of its season opener, where the team found its rhythm offensively and outscored VMI by 19 points.

The NIttany Lions were able to earn a big second victory as they took the lead early and only relinquished it for a short time throughout the rest of the game en route to a close 72-69 victory over VCU.

While there can be credit distributed in many different directions, this was a collective effort from Jim Ferry’s group, who now moves to 2-0 on the season.

Despite some turnover problems and stagnant offense at times, Penn State found a way to get an important non-conference win at home in a season where the Big Ten is as challenging as ever.

And while the game became very dicey toward the final moments, the Nittany Lions were able to come away with the crucial win thanks to a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Myles Dread, whose game winning shot were his only points of the night.

Seth Lundy leads the scoring attack

Seth Lundy had it going on early for Penn State as the sophomore forward was able to score at all three levels.

With the departure of Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, Lundy’s size is going to be crucial for the Nittany Lions this year.

He was able to put his 6-foot-6 frame to work on both ends of the floor in the win, but like last season, Lundy was effective on the perimeter as well, hitting five shots beyond the arc.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native came out of halftime and continued his solid evening and finished with 32 points to go along with four boards and two blocks.

The distributing of Myreon Jones

When you have the nickname “Buckets”, it usually indicates that you’re a pure scorer, but that was not the case tonight for Myreon Jones.

Jones became a distributor for the Nittany Lions for their win against the Rams as his 6 assists was a game high.

The passing of Jones was just part of Penn State’s balanced offensive attack which saw 14 assists on 25 made baskets.

Plus the ability of Jones to push in transition allowed guys like Lundy, Jamari Wheeler and Sam Sessoms to get easy fast break opportunities throughout the night.

Sessoms’ scoring off the bench

Sam Sessoms is proving to be a critical add for Penn State this season as he hit double figures again coming off the bench.

The Binghamton transfer finished with 17 points in the win against the Rams, following up a 12 point performance against VMI.

Despite some doubt that he may play this season due to NCAA transfer eligibility rules, Sessoms scoring is huge for Penn State, who lost a good amount of their scoring with the loss of Lamar Stevens.

In addition to some of the veterans for the NIttany Lions, the scoring and shooting ability of Sessoms is a very nice luxury to have coming off the bench and is not something Penn State has had in recent memory.