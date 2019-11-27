After narrowly escaping its first defeat of the season against Yale Saturday, Penn State will face its first Power 5 opponent of the season when it takes on Ole Miss on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions, who are 5-0 for the second time under Pat Chambers, will take on a Rebels squad which is coming off its first loss, a one-point defeat to No. 16 Memphis. First tip will be at 5 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

An experienced team coming off its ninth NCAA Tournament last season, Ole Miss has gone 4-1 on the young season with each victory coming by at least 13 points.

The Rebels have swarmed their opponents defensively, allowing only 59 points per game. In fact, Ole Miss has allowed more than 58 points only once this season, in its loss to Memphis.

Breein Tyree, a senior guard out of Somerset, New Jersey, leads the way averaging just over 16 points and 3.8 assists per game. He’s the most used player offensively and can at times get to the basket with ease. Last year, Tyree earned a First Team All-SEC selection and finished the season third in the conference in scoring.

At 21 percent thus far this season, his 3-point shooting has left much to be desired, but over the course of his career 34.6 percent 3-point clip suggests he’ll even out at some point this season.

On the other end of the floor, Ole Miss has been especially strong defending the 3, allowing opponents to shoot only 23 percent from beyond the arc — fifth-best in the country. Against a Nittany Lion team which attempts more than 26 3s per contest, the battle on the perimeter could be the difference in who wins the game.

On paper, Ole Miss will present Penn State — which received its first AP Poll votes of the season on Monday — with its most difficult challenge of the campaign so far. The Rebels sit at 53rd in the KenPom rankings and are coached by Kermit Davis, who won SEC Coach of the Year in his first season with the program last year.

The matchup will be the first game of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, with Syracuse and Oklahoma State following immediately after. The four teams will be in action again on Friday, with matchups depending upon Wednesday’s results.