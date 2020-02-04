Penn State is coming for the Big Ten’s best.

On the back of its best three-point shooting display of the season, the Nittany Lions went into the Breslin Center and knocked off No. 16 Michigan State 75-70 for their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season.

Here are three takeaways from Wednesday’s contest.

Jones and co. catch fire

Penn State was living from beyond the arc and Michigan State couldn’t keep up with the Nittany Lions’ dominant display.

At the end of the opening 20 minutes, Penn State had converted on seven of its 14 attempts from the three point line with Jones making five of those.

Jones would continue his impressive shooting performance in the second half and ultimately finished the game with 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from deep.

Myles Dread continued to dig himself out of his shooting slump as he connected on two 3-pointers in this one, and Stevens contributed a triple as well.

The Nittany Lions would finish 9-of-21 from beyond the arc.

Game of runs

The Spartans seemed to be in control of the game early in the first half until the Nittany Lions exploded on the offensive end.

A 12-0 run catalyzed by Jones’ three point stroke put Pat Chambers’ squad up double digits early, but Michigan State would respond.

Following Penn State’s run, the Spartans went on a 7-0 run of their own to bring the game back within three points before yet another Nittany Lion run would take off.

Penn State extended its lead to six points by halftime and was in control of the game, but Michigan State came out and owned the first six minutes of the second half with a 12-2 run to take back the lead.

Down the stretch, both teams would trade the lead as the game of runs faded away, and the Nittany Lions came held the lead at the final whistle.

Penn State wins the turnover battle

The Nittany Lions’ defense showed up once again and consistently made things difficult for the Spartans, especially on the perimeter.

Penn State turned Michigan State over 15 times in the game and took care of the ball relatively well itself on the other end.

This game was so fast paced and the Nittany Lions proved to be the team with more control and a more disruptive defense in the end.