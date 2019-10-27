It was at times not pretty, but Penn State had no trouble disposing of Delaware in Sunday’s Hoops 4 Disaster Relief Charity Exhibition game at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Nittany Lions won their sole official preseason game 75-49, led by senior center Mike Watkins.

Penn State matched up well against the undersized Blue Hens, and that’s an area which Pat Chambers and Lamar Stevens have both said will be crucial to the Nittany Lions’ success this season. Chambers believes that his team’s depth will force teams to make personnel decisions based on Penn State’s rotation.

By the final 10 minutes of the game, Penn State had the result locked up and extended the lead in garbage time, going deep into the bench.

Here are three takeaways from Penn State’s last tuneup before the regular season.

Watkins leads the way

On Sunday afternoon, Watkins gave a glimpse of just how valuable he can be for this Penn State team.

After coming off the bench to replace John Harrar a few minutes into the game, Watkins wasted no time in making his mark on the game, leading all scorers with 15 points in the first half on 5-of-5 shooting. He finished with 19 points, and importantly went 5-of-6 from the charity stripe, an area which he said earlier this month he’s worked to improve.

Watkins also cleaned up on the glass, securing 11 boards — an impressive eight of which came on the offensive end. As usual, his defense inside was stout, and he had an emphatic chase-down block which he pinned to the backboard late in the first half.

With Watkins, the talent and athleticism has never been a question. But after struggling with injuries and mental illness last season, he never got back to his sophomore year form. On Sunday, Watkins looked back to normal and was enjoying his basketball — and if that’s a sign of things to come for Penn State, it’ll serve as a huge boost in a conference known for its physicality.

Potential early look at rotation

Chambers said on Monday he may go 10 players deep this season, and through the game’s first 30 minutes, the rotation included nine players — graduate transfer guard Curtis Jones Jr. did not dress, but once he becomes active, he’ll be inserted into the guard rotation.

Of the players who could be in and out of the starting lineup this season, Myreon Jones — who did start on Sunday — was perhaps the most impressive.

After a streaky freshman season, Jones has been lauded for his offseason improvements, and showed why against Delaware. He found decent success from beyond the arc in a game during which few players could hit from downtown. He looks more comfortable, and his release is quicker.

Wings Seth Lundy and Izaiah Brockington also flashed their potential, with Lundy hitting his first 3-pointer on a catch-and-shoot in transition. Although Brockington struggled shooting the ball, he put his athleticism on display on multiple occasions, picking up three steals and a block.

Lineups which include any combination of Watkins, Stevens, Brockington and Jamari Wheeler will make life for opponents’ offenses very difficult.

Trent Buttrick also got in on the action late on, hitting a pair of 3s in quick succession midway through the second half.

Neither team impresses shooting the ball

Both sides showed their rust from outside, combining for only 15-of-60 from beyond the arc.

The Nittany Lions made up for their shooting woes with dominance on the interior, finishing with 36 points in the paint.

While Penn State found good looks but struggled to knock them down, the Blue Hens were hounded on the perimeter by a long Penn State team and the offensive went through anemic stretches.

Delaware turned the ball over eight times in the first half alone, and Penn State controlled the pace of the game from the beginning.