Penn State was on the verge of picking up one of the biggest wins in the Pat Chambers era, but the game was far from over.

With the Nittany Lions leading 69-68 with 16 seconds remaining, Lamar Stevens stepped up to the free throw line and calmly drained two free throws in front of a raucous crowd at the Breslin Center.

Seconds later, Cassius Winston missed a potential game-tying free throw, and Stevens ripped down the rebound in between two Michigan State players. He was sent to the charity stripe with nine seconds remaining with a chance to extend Penn State’s lead to three once again.

And much like on the previous trip, Stevens knocked down both free throws while under immense pressure to keep the Spartans at an arm’s length.

They were the four biggest free throws of Penn State’s season, and four of the biggest free throws of Stevens’ career to date. They were also ultimately the difference in the Nittany Lions’ 75-70 victory over the Spartans on Tuesday.

At times throughout his career, Stevens has struggled at the free throw line. But as he told the Big Ten Network’s Olivia Dekker after the game, the senior was fully confident in his ability to deliver in the biggest moment.

“I really work on these types of situations every day,” Stevens. “We always work on scenarios like that in the gym each day, so I just thought back to that and told myself that I do it all the time and [the ball] will go in. So, I just went up and shot it.”

Time and again, Stevens was put in a position where he had to come up big for his team. And each time, the senior delivered.

The veteran forward opened the scoring with an elbow jumper, and hit a similar shot five minutes later to cut the Spartans lead to 13-9 and allow the Nittany Lions to survive the early barrage on the road. He even knocked down a 3-pointer in the midst of a 12-0 Penn State run that gave the Nittany Lions their biggest lead of the first half.

And after Pat Chambers picked up a technical foul at the end of the first half, Stevens started off the final 20 minutes with two quick buckets, quieting the crowd and quelling any nerves that may have lingered from the way the previous half had ended.

“A couple of years ago, we were up at the half in this building and [Michigan State] put it to us in the second half,” Chambers said. “That’s something that we talked about at halftime, and I thought we did a good job of fighting back and taking back the momentum after they made a couple of runs.”

As the half wore on, Stevens continued to produce when his team needed him the most.

After being kept off the board for over 12 minutes, the senior drained a midrange jumper to tie the game at 63 with just over six minutes to play. Nearly three minutes later, he responded to a Winston 3-pointer by getting the ball in the paint and coaxing in a 10-footer to give Penn State a 67-66 lead with 3:42 remaining.

Finally, there were the five free throws he hit in the game’s final 90 seconds, all while blocking out one of the loudest arenas in college basketball.

He would finish with 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting in 39 minutes, and had seven of the Nittany Lions’ last 10 points to clinch a potentially season-defining win.

“Playing in this building is never easy,” Stevens said. “So the fact that we were able to come in here, play fearlessly and leave with a win, that’s huge for us and our confidence as a team. It shows what we’re capable of.”

Without Stevens’ pivotal shotmaking and clutch free throw shooting down the stretch, the game could’ve gone in a myriad of different directions.

Even when they were down by double figures, the Spartans were never truly out of the game and Tom Izzo’s group was consistently to counterpunch when it needed to.

However, it always seemed like Penn State had an answer for every potentially backbreaking Michigan State run, and none of that would be possible if it wasn’t for the toughness and leadership ability that Stevens showed in being able to help will his team to victory on the road.

On Tuesday, Stevens was the complete package and looked every bit like the player who will be in contention for a second straight All-Conference First Team selection and a nominee for Big Ten Player of the Year.

“When I decided to come back, I knew that I was coming back to a great group of guys,” Stevens said. “These are guys that just want to work hard. I knew that the sky was the limit when you’ve got guys like that, and I’m glad it’s panning out like this.”