A month ago it would be hard to believe that Penn State and Ohio State would meet up for the second time this season, with both teams just a single game above last place in the Big Ten and having lost a combined seven out of eight games in the weeks prior.

But that’s the reality of Big Ten basketball this year, and now the Nittany Lions are in need of a win just as badly as the Buckeyes as they faceoff at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday at noon.

“It’s Ohio State, so it’s a big game for both teams and we have to right the ship here,” Pat Chambers said. “Hopefully with the film session yesterday and some practice today we’ll do that.”

The first time these two teams met in Columbus, Ohio State came out on top after hanging 106 points on Penn State, which lost by 32 points.

Kaleb Wesson put up 28 points and 10 boards while shooting 4-6 from behind the arc in that game while Lamar Stevens got into early foul trouble and eventually fouled out with 13 minutes left in the game — not his best game of the season by far.

If the Nittany Lions hope to have any chance to flip the script from that first meeting, Stevens is going to have to be at his best and Penn State is going to have to see a major improvement in its shooting.

The Nittany Lions have dropped three straight games largely in part due to poor shooting from the three point line and lackluster second half showings.

“I think when it comes to shooting slumps, I think you have to give everyone an opportunity, as long as you can and give them a vote of confidence,” Chambers said. “I believe I’ve done that all year long with our shooters and at some point you need to make an adjustment or a change that’s going to benefit the team.”

Chambers made one of those changes against Minnesota when he started freshman Seth Lundy in place of Myles Dread for the first time this season, and it paid dividends. Lundy finished with 15 points and went 3-6 from three point range, an area where Dread has struggled mightily as he hasn’t made a shot in three games.

The freshman forward might be in for increased action once again on Saturday as Chambers said that he “earned” another start with his performance in Minnesota.

The Buckeyes come into State College after a win over Nebraska on Tuesday, but prior to that they had lost four straight and have fallen to No. 21 in the AP Poll.

But even with this rough stretch of games, Ohio State still ranks at the top of the Big Ten in three point percentage and Wesson has been one of the conferences best players this season.

Sophomore guards Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad were suspended for the Buckeyes’ matchup with the Huskers earlier this week for a “failure to meet program standards and expectations”, but will return to the floor for Saturday’s game.

Freshman guard D.J. Carton has seen an increased role for Ohio State off the bench as the season has progressed and is currently third on the team in scoring with just over 10 points per game and second in assists.

Chambers and his team aren’t solely focused on the Buckeyes as their matchup approaches though. The focus lies on the interior and trying to fix themselves.

“We can’t focus on Ohio State and that last game,” Chambers said. “For us to stop this streak here it has to be all about us, because I just believe Penn State’s beating Penn State.”