The 2019-20 season was a dream season for the Nittany Lions, in no small part due to the prowess of since-graduated big men Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins.

Penn State won 21 games last season and was placed on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court by Stevens and Watkins.

The duo combined to average 27.3 points and 14.5 rebounds per game before both Philadelphia natives’ college careers came to a close.

The departures of Stevens and Watkins leave a hole in the frontcourt, which will rely on several returners to fill the void.

Pat Chambers brings one freshman in and returns four big men in an effort to keep the Nittany Lions competitive on the glass.

While the 2020-21 season remains up in the air, here is a look at the forwards who will need to step up in Watkins’ and Stevens’ absences this year.

John Harrar

For Watkins’ last two seasons at Penn State, Harrar replaced him in the starting lineup for half of Penn State’s games at the center position.

The rising senior enters the 2020-21 campaign as the only true center on the roster with his 6’9” frame.

During the 2019-20 season, Harrar averaged 17 minutes per game and chipped in 4.6 rebounds as a high-energy presence around the basket. Both those totals will need to see a significant increase this year, as Watkins will no longer spell Harrar in the platoon-like pairing of the past two years.

Trent Buttrick

The senior sharpshooter has seen little playing time during his first three years for the Nittany Lions, despite being one of the tallest players for the Nittany Lions at 6-foot-8. In sporadic appearances, Buttrick struggled to catch fire with his shooting as a junior.

In 18 games, Buttrick took 22 shots from the field and made just seven, including 3 of 14 from 3-pt range. For Buttrick to see an increased role this year, he will need to improve his accuracy from distance.

Abdou Tsimbila

The freshman from Cameroon joins the Nittany Lions as another big body to help Penn State’s frontcourt.

A three-star recruit according to Rivals.com, Tsimbila played high school basketball at St. Maria Goretti High School in Hagerstown, Maryland. In his senior campaign, Tsimbilia averaged 10.2 points, eight rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.

At 6-foot-8, Tsimbila will be critical for giving Harrar breaks at the center position as a change of pace big man.

Patrick Kelly

Despite never seeing the court in his freshman season, Kelly may be asked to deliver more in his redshirt freshman campaign with Penn State.

The 6-foot-7 Kelly has the height and athleticism to play in the Big Ten, but Chambers has yet to put his faith in the Raleigh, North Carolina, native.

Kelly weighs 215 pounds, which pales in comparison to Watkins’ 257-pound frame despite Watkins being just two inches taller.

For Kelly to chip in for the frontcourt, he may need to add some pounds to his slight frame.

Seth Lundy

Lundy jumped onto the scene as a freshman, shooting 39% from 3-point range and demonstrating defensive versatility and smooth skills on the perimeter.

The 6-foot-6 rising sophomore spent little time on the low block during his first year at University Park, but the loss of Watkins and Stevens may thrust Lundy into more situations as a 4 or even a stretch 5.

As a potential match-up nightmare for lumbering big men, Lundy’s development from a freshman who exceeded expectations into a sophomore who will likely shoulder a larger role on offense will be critical to how Penn State’s frontcourt manages the departures of both Watkins and Stevens.