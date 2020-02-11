While No. 13 Penn State is going through its best season in recent memory, with not only NCAA Tournament hopes but a Big Ten championship in mind, the Nittany Lions have overcome some pretty tough situations over the course of this season.

Take their first loss of the year for an example.

Then 5-0 Penn State was set to clash with Ole Miss at the Barclays Center for the team’s first power five matchup of the season.

When Pat Chambers’ group dominated the start of the game and headed to the halftime locker room with a 16-point lead it appeared that the Nittany Lions were ready to keep their undefeated season alive, and head into the Big Ten schedule without an out-of-conference blemish.

But thanks to turnovers and a cold offensive stretch in the second half, Penn State squandered that double-digit lead and ultimately would be defeated by the Rebels 74-72.

While that game seems like ages ago, it’s something that Chambers regularly thinks about as those games tend to sting when looking at the “what-if” possibilities at this point in the season.

But rather than wondering “what-ifs”, Penn State is using these types of experiences to help itself as it looks to continue this run into both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

“That Ole Miss game is something we definitely learned from,” Chambers said. “Those experiences are vital, and after that game we felt so horrific — it was awful.”

But as bad as that game may have felt at the time, Chambers knew right away that this would be an opportunity for his group to learn and grow as a unit.

“You can’t waste a failure or a setback,” Chambers said. “And we didn’t and we’ve learned from that.”

Penn State then went on to win seven of its next eight games and established themselves in both the conference and national conversation.

Fast forward to February and the Nittany Lions are 18-5 and 8-4 in the Big Ten.

Even with a No. 13 ranking next to their name, they are still learning something about themselves every game and tend to go through some sort of adversity on most nights.

“All these experiences toughen us up, and [it] has shown that other guys need to step up and make impacts.” Chambers said.

This could be said when talking about Penn State’s last win, where it defeated Minnesota for a revenge victory against star center Daniel Oturu and the pesky Golden Gophers.

Within a day before the game, the Nittany Lions found out that they would be without breakout offensive threat Myreon Jones for one of their biggest games of the year.

And while Jones’ absence could’ve been a convenient excuse to come out and not win at home, the bench found a way to step up and ensure a home victory for the team’s sixth straight overall.

“All these experiences have toughened us up,” Chambers said. “And [they] have shown that other guys need to step up and make impacts. Yeah we don’t have MJ, and Mike gets in foul trouble. Okay, it’s the next man up. We believe in you, have faith in you and your teammates trust you and we’ll continue to grow through adversity.”