In the midst of a four-game winning streak, No. 22 Penn State will be tasked with possibly its toughest challenge yet, a date with No. 16 Michigan State in East Lansing.

The Nittany Lions are scorching hot, following a season long three-game losing streak with four straight wins including two critical road victories.

The team’s wins at Michigan and Nebraska though do not compare to the talent and environment that Penn State will see at the Breslin Center on Tuesday.

For the Nittany Lions, this is essentially a game where they have everything to gain, playing against the team who came into 2019 ranked No. 1 in the nation.

With reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston leading perhaps the deepest group in the conference, this may be the best team that Penn State has faced so far this season.

“Cassius Winston is going to be the main focus on this Michigan State team,” Pat Chambers said. “But one thing that I think a lot of people haven’t noticed about him over the course of his career is his capability of getting the rest of the team involved.”

Like the rest of the Big Ten, Michigan State definitely has its flaws, which have been exposed in its last two losses.

And while the Spartans continue their fall in the AP Poll, they need to keep winning crucial matchups against Big Ten teams, especially on home court.

After last week’s loss to Wisconsin, the pressure is most certainly on Tom Izzo’s team as they continue to push for first place in the conference standings.

Penn State meanwhile, can continue to gain ground in the Big Ten standings as a win could lift Pat Chambers’ group to within one game of top spot in the conference.

“I don't want to get too far ahead of myself, but it's nice to be in this situation,” Chambers said. “It's great to be where we are right now, as opposed to where we were in the past.”

The charge — as usual — is being led by 16.5 point-per-game scorer, Lamar Stevens who continues to not only score but rebound and defend as well.

Stevens collected his 2,000th career point in the Nittany Lions win against Nebraska last week, joining Jesse Arnelle and Talor Battle as the only members of this club in program history.

The Roman Catholic graduate made a big decision to come back this year, and play out his final college season in hopes of clinching an NCAA Tournament berth.

“With Lamar coming back [this season], there is even more belief,” Chambers said. “There’s even more confidence that we can do something special.“