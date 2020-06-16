Penn State is coming off a season that would’ve seen an appearance in the NCAA tournament for the first time in almost a decade.

And while the program has had its struggles throughout its history, the Nittany Lions also have a rich history full of NBA talent.

Here is the all-time starting five for Penn State.

Honorable Mentions

Guard: Joe Crispin, Tim Frazier

Forward: Jamelle Cornley, Geary Claxton

Center: Mike Lang, John Amaechi

Talor Battle, Guard

Battle is easily the best scorer in recent memory for the Nittany Lions with his ability to create his own shot, paired with limitless range.

The all-time leading scorer in school history with 2,213 points, Battle repeatedly carried Penn State to victories and had many magical moments while racking up accolades throughout his career.

The guard hailing from Albany, New York, is the only Nittany Lion to be a three-time first team All-Big Ten selection and unsurprisingly was Penn State’s team MVP every year he was in the program.

The gifted scorer also led Penn State to its first NCAA tournament in 10 years in 2011, while leading the 2009 team to an NIT title.

In his final year in Happy Valley, Battle scored just over 20 points per game which was good for second in the Big Ten and led the conference in minutes played at 37.5 per game.

DJ Newbill, Guard

Newbill is likely the best player to transfer into the program in school history, as his decision to come to State College from Southern Miss allowed him to truly breakout.

Newbill’s ability on the offensive end turned him into one of the best players in program history as he was able to produce from the first day he stepped on the court at Penn State.

In his three year career as a Nittany Lion, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16.1 points per game while finishing in the top-eight in the conference every year in converted field goals.

In his final two years, the Philadelphia native was listed as a second team all Big Ten selection and would’ve had a chance to break Battle’s scoring record had he played a full four years at Penn State.

But despite the success of Newbill, the Nittany Lions struggled during his tenure with the team as they were only able to break the .500 mark once in his three years.

Lamar Stevens, Forward

Stevens leaves Penn State as one of the greatest in school history, as his four year career at Penn State not only saw him succeed on the highest level, but change the culture of the program in the process.

The Philadelphia native scored 2,207 points in his four years for the Nittany Lions which was just six shy of Talor Battle’s school record.

Stevens would’ve likely broken the record if the coronavirus pandemic did not cancel the remainder of Penn State’s season, as the Nittany Lions were not only guaranteed at least one Big Ten tournament game but likely were on their way to a berth in the NCAA tournament as well.

During his time as a Nittany Lion, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.3 points a game to go along with 6.5 rebounds and led the team to an NIT title in which he won the tournament’s MVP award.

Though his college career didn’t conclude as planned, the production from Stevens as well as his star status and leadership make him an all time PSU great.

Jesse Arnelle, Forward

Statistically, Jesse Arnelle is the best player in Penn State history.

Although there is little film to display his greatness, Arnelle’s combination of personal accolades and team accomplishments makes for a resume which is undeniable despite the lack of eyes on him.

The dual-sport athlete, who was also a star on the football team, is the basketball program’s only first team All-American and led the Nittany Lions to the only Final Four appearance in school history in 1954.

Despite being just 6-foot-5 Arnelle was a prolific rebounder as well, finishing his career with a school record 1,238 rebounds which still stands today.

Despite Talor Battle breaking his scoring record, the New Rochelle, New York, native still holds the school record for points per game with 21 and rebounds per game with 12.1.

Arnelle’s importance went far beyond basketball as well as he was a large advocate for the civil rights movement throughout the 1950s and 60s.

Calvin Booth, Forward

Unlike the rest of this list, Booth’s impact on the program came mainly from the defensive end of the floor as he used his 6-foot-11 frame to the best of his ability.

Booth is the best shot blocker in school history as he has the most ever for a Nittany Lion with 428 throughout his career.

Mike Watkins is second on that list but with just 265.

Booth’s presence on the defensive side of the floor allowed him to receive a Big Ten defensive player of the award in the 1997-98 season and led the team that same year to the NIT final in which the Nittany Lions lost a closely fought contest to Minnesota.

But despite the notoriety for his defense, the Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native was able to produce on the scoring sheet as well, averaging 11.3 points per game in his four years at Penn State.

Booth went on to be a serviceable NBA player after his college days as he played for seven teams during his 10 year pro basketball career.

