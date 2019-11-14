WASHINGTON, D.C. — Defensive attitude is a part of Penn State’s culture which Pat Chambers constantly preaches.

With a roster filled with athleticism and strength, the Nittany Lions used their aggressive approach on defense to come away with points on the other end.

And as a result, Penn State earned a statement road win over a historic program in Georgetown.

The Nittany Lions came out of the gate firing on Thursday night, forcing turnover after turnover and converting those takeaways into easy buckets in transition.

In fact, Penn State finished the game with 22 points off 21 turnovers in what turned out to be an ugly night for the Hoya offense.

Penn State’s press also stifled the Georgetown offense and forced the Hoyas to make costly errors that kept them from clawing back into the game in the second half.

And while the main priority of Chamber’s full-court and three-quarter court pressure is to take valuable seconds off the shot clock, the Nittany Lions ultimately stopped Georgetown from getting into the halfcourt, which threw off its offense for all 40 minutes.

NBA Hall of Famer and current Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing knows that these forced turnovers will be a serious problem for any team that the Nittany Lions may face this season.

“Something we always try to stress is having a low turnover rate,” Ewing said “21 is just way too much.”

Senior forward Lamar Stevens, who didn’t get out to his best offensive start, still set the tone on the defensive end and didn’t allow his sluggish beginning affect his team’s defensive output.

“In years past for any player to start out 0-for-5 with a couple turnovers, they are not playing defense,” Chambers said, “But [Lamar] played better defense and rebounded the ball harder and that’s just his maturity.”

From the veteran leader in Stevens, all the way down to the bench, the Nittany Lions came out looking to make a statement as one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten.

The fierce defensive mentality of Penn State is an aspect of the game which has the potential to swing the outcome of a game on any night the Nittany Lions are on the floor.

And using that to halt the momentum of its opponents and contribute it into scoring will be a key part of what Penn State wants to do this year. The team used that strategy and it worked to perfection in the nation’s capital on Tuesday night.

“Our defense and our rebounding were timely,” Chambers said. “They would go on a run, steal the momentum just for a little bit but then we were able to get a big shot, stop, or rebound.”

Using the defense to spark runs will be a key as the Nittany Lions move along as their halfcourt offense has been stagnant at some points early in the 2019-20 campaign.

And for starting point guard Jamari Wheeler, a huge portion of his offensive output will come from creating takeaways and facilitating in transition.

The junior point guard, who finished the game with five assists, used his blazing speed in the win against the Hoyas in order to get himself easy looks and find his teammates cutting to the basket as well.

If Wheeler and fellow starting guard Myreon Jones continue to get steals and deflections than Penn State’s offense can flourish as it can outrun teams based on its uncanny athleticism.

Jones did his part in the win against Georgetown as well — and not just with his superb shooting.

The Birmingham, Alabama native was tasked with shutting down one of the most unique players in the country in Mac McClung, a combo guard who can score in a variety of ways on the court.

He held McClung to just two points on 1-of-7 shooting and used his two steals to push the ball the other way.

Chambers said earlier this season he wants his team to be in the top-four defensively in the Big Ten. Through three games, Penn State has looked the part, and it’s showing on both ends of the floor.