Throughout the second half of its loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, Penn State’s frustration was evident.

Over the course of the final 20 minutes, the Nittany Lions bricked shot after shot and failed to get anything going offensively, culminating in a 10-minute scoring drought in which they missed 16 straight shots from the field.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Penn State’s exasperation had hit a fever pitch. This was clearly discernible in the postgame handshake line, where Lamar Stevens and Minnesota forward Daniel Oturu got into a heated exchange.

Oturu had some not at all nice words for Stevens in the handshake line pic.twitter.com/68FATjeuNT — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 16, 2020

It’s easy to understand why the Nittany Lions — and their fans — would be frustrated with how the Big Ten season has gone so far.

Penn State looked like a promising side out of the gate, winning 12 of its first 14 games, a stretch that included victories over the likes of Georgetown, Syracuse, Alabama, Maryland and Iowa.

But since the Nittany Lions’ win over Iowa, the campaign has gone in an entirely different direction as the blue and white have lost three consecutive games in the last 12 days, with all three losses coming by 11 points or less.

With Penn State currently holding a 2-4 record in the Big Ten — putting it in a tie for 10th place in the league — the elevated expectations for this season back in November felt more and more like an unrealistic goal than a forecast for what was supposed to be a team that could finish in the top half of one of the deepest, and most talented conferences in the nation.

Suddenly, the team that appeared to be a lock for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011 is now in serious danger of watching its once-promising season spiral out of control.

And things certainly won’t get any easier.

Penn State’s favorable portion of its Big Ten schedule was supposed to be the three-game span against Rutgers, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Now, the Nittany Lions must face a brutal six-game stretch that will likely determine if Penn State is able to climb out of the hole it created for itself.

Over the course of the next three weeks, Pat Chambers’ team will have to face No. 19 Michigan, Indiana, Nebraska, No. 15 Michigan State and Minnesota, with three of those games coming away from the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center.

And this daunting stretch of games starts on Saturday against No. 21 Ohio State.

“This league is nuts,” Chambers said on Monday. “If you don’t place your best game on any given night, you’re going to lose, and even when you do play your best game, you still might lose. We weren’t great against Wisconsin, we weren’t great at Rutgers, and give them credit. But we’ve got to get better if we want to win in this league.”

For anyone that followed Penn State a season ago, its recent poor run of form felt oddly familiar.

The Nittany Lions had moments where they looked like the team that had beaten Maryland and Iowa in consecutive Big Ten games, but those were outweighed by the poor shooting and mental lapses that plagued them down the stretch in their losses to the Scarlet Knights, Badgers and Gophers.

As the Big Ten season continues, Penn State will need to rectify these lapses. But it will take more than that.

Stevens will need to improve his efficiency, particularly in late-game situations, Myreon Jones will need to stay hot from beyond the arc, Mike Watkins will need to be an impact player in the paint and Myles Dread’s shooting woes will need to dissipate, to say nothing of the contributions the Nittany Lions will need from their bench in a hostile environment.

Even if everything goes right for Penn State, the Nittany Lions still might fall short against the Buckeyes, and they could very well lose in Ann Arbor against Michigan four days later.

However, if Penn State can get back on track on Saturday, the Nittany Lions’ three-game losing streak might only be a minor bump in the road, instead of a forecast for what’s to come.