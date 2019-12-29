After a nine-day break from action, No. 20 Penn State didn’t show any signs of rust on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions didn’t wait long to impose their will on Cornell, jumping out to an early double-digit lead they wouldn’t relinquish en route to a 90-59 win.

With the victory, Penn State improved to 11-2 on the season and extended its win streak to four straight games. The Big Red fell to 1-10, comfortably in the basement of the Ivy League.

Here are three quick takeaways from Penn State’s final nonconference matchup of the regular season.

Frontcourt leads the way

Pat Chambers has spoken often of the importance of Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens playing well together, and on Sunday that tandem operated in full effect.

The duo alone outscored Cornell in the first 20 minutes, combining for 30 points to Cornell’s 29 in the first half.

That trend continued right off the bat out of halftime, when Stevens stole a ball at the top of the key and took it the length of the floor for a two-handed flush.

Stevens and Watkins were especially effective in Penn State’s domination of the lane and the glass. The Nittany Lions outscored Cornell 44-20 in the paint and outrebounded the Big Red 43-28. Watkins led all players with 10 boards.

Penn State likely won’t enjoy a more favorable frontcourt matchup than Sunday for the rest of the season, but with the physical nature of the Big Ten and both Stevens’ and Watkins’ abilities as two-way players, that frontcourt pairing’s play will set the ceiling that Penn State can reach.

Quiet day from beyond the arc

As has been the case in recent seasons, Penn State is a team that likes to shoot the 3.

But after a hot start to the season, the Nittany Lions have cooled off considerably from beyond the arc. Sunday’s win was another struggle.

Heading into the clash with Cornell, Penn State’s 32.1 percent mark from deep was 230th in all of Division I men’s basketball. Though the Nittany Lions didn’t attempt quite as many as they’ve tended to this season on Sunday, they also didn’t improve on that subpar clip.

Penn State finished 8-of-26 from beyond the arc, with Myles Dread again finding it difficult to get going. He’s hit only 28 3-pointers this season at a 33 percent clip and was held without a triple again on Sunday.

Owning the interior and forcing plenty of turnovers which ended in Penn State buckets allowed Penn State to keep the double-digit lead for most of the game, but against the more talented teams Penn State is set to face in the Big Ten slate, the Nittany Lions will have to get it going from beyond.

Home streak continues

Stevens said after Penn State’s upset win over then-No. 4 Maryland that playing in front of the Bryce Jordan Center crowd gives him and his teammates juice, and the statistics back that up.

Penn State hasn’t lost at home in 13 consecutive games dating back to Jan. 31 when the Nittany Lions took Purdue to overtime before falling to Carsen Edwards and the Boilermakers 99-90.

The Nittany Lions’ won’t return to the BJC until Jan. 11, taking on Iowa in a quasi-home game at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Jan. 4 before traveling to Piscataway to take on Rutgers on Jan. 7.