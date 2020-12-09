Surrounded by a maroon border with cobblestone accents, Virginia Tech’s home court encapsulates the tradition of its college town and Southwestern Virginia as a whole.

As is a trend in court design, the Hokies’ floor illustrates the Blacksburg skyline, and has “Carilion Clinic” stamped on both sides of halfcourt — a prominent Virginia health care organization that sponsors the ACC program headquartered in the nearby city of Roanoke.

But other than those quirks and the school’s “VT” crest at center court, there were no other signs Virginia Tech was the host in its game against Penn State Tuesday night.

The Nittany Lions defeated the No. 15 ranked Hokies 75-55 to pick up Jim Ferry’s first road win as interim coach, while also registering their first win over a ranked opponent since their Feb. 4 road trip to No. 16 Michigan State last season.

It also marks the second ranked win of Ferry's 16-year Division I head coaching career.

Other than an early 3-2 deficit, Penn State dominated the scoreboard and kept its lead the whole way through after going up 4-3 on a John Harrar putback.

And they did all of that on just one day of rest.

Falling in overtime to Seton Hall after a second half breakdown Sunday, Penn State spent its sole off day ahead of its matchup with Virginia Tech with its vision tunneled toward the inside of the blue-and-white program.

“We spent all day yesterday focusing on ourselves, we did not talk one second about Virginia Tech,” Ferry said. “We talked about how we do things.”

In its throwback black and pink uniforms, Penn State’s lineup took no time to quiet the socially-distanced fans in attendance at Cassell Coliseum.

After giving up a 3-pointer late in the shot clock on Virginia Tech’s first possession, the Nittany Lions began a commanding 17-0 run on a quick Izaiah Brockington layup on the other end.

The carnage didn’t stop there, however.

Penn State closed out the first half with a 42-23 lead, an even higher differential than its 11-point lead over Seton Hall Sunday.

Coming into the game with an unblemished 4-0 record, the Hokies had yet to be in a hole when the clock hit double zeros in the first half this season.

“They got us back on our heels, I think on both ends,” Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said after the game. “They were up nine in the first half and punched us in the mouth.”

Brockington, who was averaging a fourth-best 10.8 points per game for the Nittany Lions coming into the contest, scored nine of Penn State’s 17 points on its early run out of the gates.

Already having his best defender guarding the Nittany Lions’ most potent scorer in Seth Lundy, Young failed to define a concrete solution to slow down the junior Brockington.

“We could not find a matchup — we still haven’t found it — for Brockington,” Young said. “I’ve got a problem: I can only guard Tyrece Radford on one person, and that happened to be Lundy.”

Radford may have done his job on Lundy — holding him to a goose egg in the scoring column in the process — but Penn State’s usual role players picked up the slack of their 2020 leading scorer.

“Today’s game was about trying to wear these guys out a little bit, too,” Ferry said. “So, we were trying to keep our guys fresh.”

Four Nittany Lions hit the double-digit mark in points, with Brockington leading the way in a career-high 24-point showing.

While the Philadelphia native’s breakout performance may have surprised fans — and proved to be unstoppable for the Hokies — Brockington’s teammates and coaching staff have witnessed his development firsthand this offseason.

“Izaiah, he’s been playing great all year,” Ferry said. “Coming back from the summer, he was locked in — we see this all of the time in practice.”

