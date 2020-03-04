Fire spewed upward from a pair of flamethrowers stationed at Penn State’s tunnel as Lamar Stevens walked out to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” one final time.

In that moment, as the 6-foot-8 forward from Philadelphia elicited the loudest ovation from the more-than 13,000 fans that packed the Bryce Jordan Center, it felt like Stevens was destined to lead his team to another marquee victory in his last home game as a Nittany Lion.

Maybe Stevens would even score the 40 points necessary to beat Talor Battle’s all-time points record. Something unique was in the BJC air on Tuesday night — and it wasn’t just the pyrotechnics.

Then the game started, and what followed ended as one of the most difficult offensive performances of Stevens’ illustrious career, thanks in large part to the defensive stylings of Michigan State forward Xavier Tillman.

“Give Tillman credit,” Pat Chambers said. “I haven't seen anybody guard Lamar like that in four years. He did an outstanding job of really frustrating him all night long.”

Through more than 10 minutes, Stevens failed to register a point.

But in typical Stevens fashion, the industrious senior didn’t allow the slow start to serve as an impediment on his value or morale.

He continued to defend and rebound at a high level, and there were still those classic bursts of positive emotion which have become such a defining aspect of Stevens’ game.

But there were also moments of oddity which perhaps could have predicted that Stevens’ last game at the BJC wasn’t going to go his way.

The first came with just over five minutes remaining in the first half, when Jamari Wheeler stole a ball near the midcourt boundary and drifted toward the basket.

He saw Stevens streaking down the middle of the floor and threw a lob, which Stevens caught with one hand and threw down — onto the rim. It karamed high into the air and back into play.

The ball ended up in Myles Dread’s hands, and he drilled a 3-pointer. Penn State’s lead over a hot Spartan team was now at 16 points, and all Stevens could do was shrug and laugh that his missed alley-oop ended up being a good thing.

“Lamar knows it’s not about Lamar Stevens,” forward John Harrar said. “He wants to win. It’s about Penn State basketball. If one of us wants to score six buckets in a row and Lamar doesn't touch the ball, you know, he doesn't care. He wants to win basketball games. He doesn't want to score 30 a night.”

That’s a truth Stevens has proven again and again over his four years in blue and white, and it’s a driving force behind Penn State’s best season in more than two decades.

But at the same time, Stevens’ night was abnormal, even when compared to other tough starts he’s had over the course of his career.

Penn State went into halftime up 46-31. Stevens went into halftime 0-for-9 with two points via a pair of free throws. Yes, Stevens was struggling, but Penn State was not.

Then the Spartans came out of halftime like a bat out of hell, scoring at a blistering pace and closing down shooting looks which had been available to Penn State during the first 20 minutes.

“We get a lot of easy buckets when Lamar commands that double team,” Chambers said. “And then we have them chasing. And that's the goal on offense, right? You want the other team, their defense, to chase, and the way they played, they were jamming some screens. They were going under some screens. But Tillman was velcroed to Lamar all night long. And he's long. He's big, he's strong. He did a heck of a job.”

Stevens did eventually hit a field goal, and he managed to finish the game as Penn State’s second-leading scorer with 15 points. But he shot only 3-of-19 from the floor and was a minus-15 on the night.

And, when called upon in the guts of the game, Stevens wasn’t able to be the Superman he so often has masqueraded as at Penn State.

It was a bittersweet ending to his career in State College. The crowd and his teammates showed the adoration they have for him, and his litany of prolific moments was shown on the jumbotron before he addressed the fans who remained to watch the postgame senior ceremony — that’s the sweet part.

But it’s unfortunate that a loss like Tuesday’s is how his senior night ends.

After most losses, the takeaway is that Lamar Stevens can’t do it all by himself.

On Tuesday, in an unfitting conclusion to his Bryce Jordan Center career, Penn State couldn’t do it without Stevens.