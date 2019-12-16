If you’re a student at Penn State, chances are you don’t remember the last time the Nittany Lions were ranked in the AP Top 25.

Don’t fret — you’re not suffering from a case of Penn State sports amnesia. The reason you can’t recall a number next to Penn State’s name is because you likely weren’t alive yet.

When Pat Chambers’ squad was ranked as the No. 23 team in the country in Monday’s AP Poll, it ended a nearly 24-year drought of top-25 basketball in Happy Valley, dating back to March 1996.

That’s a long time.

Seeing as though time travel isn’t an option, we at The Collegian will be your guide as you look back at what the world was like the last time Penn State featured ranked basketball.

For starters, that Penn State team, coached by Jerry Dunn, opened the season 13-0 and first broke into the rankings at No. 20 on Jan. 8, 1996.

The team would remain ranked, reaching a program-high No. 9, for 10 straight weeks even though it lost five of its final eight contests. That was also the first year the team called the Bryce Jordan Center its home, leaving Rec Hall prior to the season.

But let’s get away from basketball for a moment, shall we?

Over at Beaver Stadium, the No. 13 football team had just completed a 9-3 season, including a rout of Auburn in the Outback Bowl, in Joe Paterno’s 30th season.

The year prior, Kerry Collins led the Nittany Lions to a 12-0 record and Rose Bowl victory in his final season, but the team was controversially not named the national champion.

Elsewhere at Penn State, Graham Spanier was still in his first year as president of the university, and the Penn State Alumni Association had just become the world’s largest dues-paying alumni association in the world — a distinction it hasn’t since relinquished.

The Daily Collegian didn’t even have an internet component, and wouldn’t until the summer of 1996.

Outside of the confines of Happy Valley, President Bill Clinton was on the campaign trail in search of a second term in the White House, competing with Republican nominee Senator Bob Dole for the nomination.

In February, the Dallas Cowboys beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX for their fifth NFL championship, a number Dallas hasn’t since added to. The Baltimore Ravens were not yet an NFL franchise.

In Major League Baseball, Derek Jeter was about to begin his Rookie of the Year campaign for the 1996 World Champion New York Yankees, who beat the reigning champion Atlanta Braves in six games.

On the professional hardwood, the 1995-96 NBA season featured the first-ever Canadian teams, the Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies. 1995 was also the year of the first lockout, though no games were canceled, and the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls won their fourth NBA title.

Mel Gibson played the lead role in “Braveheart,” which won the Oscar for Best Picture, though a comedy featuring Robin Williams called “The Birdcage” sat atop the box offices at the time of the AP’s final rankings during the first week of March. Hootie & The Blowfish won Best New Artist at the Grammys, and George R. R. Martin’s “A Game of Thrones” was published in July.

It’s true — 1996 was a simpler time. Gas cost $1.29 a gallon, Twitter was still a decade away and Y2K hadn’t yet ended civilization as we know it. Federal minimum wage was $4.75, Seinfeld was still airing and Tom Brady attempted five passes as a freshman at Michigan.

But Penn State will hope that its season doesn’t end as simply as the 1995-96 team, because that iteration of the Nittany Lions was upset as a five-seed in the East region of the NCAA Tournament, falling to unranked, 12th-seeded Arkansas in the Round of 64.

Chambers and Co. won’t be satisfied with a first-round exit from 2020’s Big Dance.